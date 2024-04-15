Features
Brooklyn Restaurant Group Frankies Goes to Nashville
The legendary Brooklyn-based restaurant group has opened a collection of Italian food offerings in Nashville.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
Not All Balsamic Vinegars Are the Same: A Buyer’s Guide
Our contributor from Florence offers basic insights into the often misunderstood world of balsamic vinegar.
How to Make the Meatballs of Frankies Spuntino in Brooklyn
A charming anecdote regarding the origins of the meatballs served at Frankie's Spuntino accompanies this coveted recipe.
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More →
Appetito’s Sunday Shop: Roark, Yeti, Bobo
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!
Join Deborah Dal Fovo in the Food Mecca of Emilia-Romagna
Appetito's contributor, Chef & Cooking Instructor Deborah Dal Fovo, will be leading a food-focused tour of Emilia-Romagna.