Brooklyn Restaurant Group Frankies Goes to Nashville

Frankies Spuntino Nashville is a gathering place tucked within a quiet East Nashville neighborhood, and an extension of the legendary Brooklyn-based restaurant group founded by chefs Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli.

Frankies Spuntino Nashville co-founder and local owner-operator, John Burns Paterson. Photo: Victoria Quirk.

Helmed by co-founder and local owner-operator, John Burns Paterson, who opened the restaurant and adjoining concepts last summer, Frankies Nashville encompasses a multi-faceted, neighborhood-driven, Italian-American culinary experience which includes its primary restaurant, Frankies 925 Spuntino, as well as The Pizzeria, The Bottega, and The Big Hall at Frankies.

Just like its Brooklyn predecessors, Frankies Nashville features seasonally-driven dishes executed at the highest level. It strives to foster community by delivering exceptional quality at a friendly price, in a warm, welcoming atmosphere that feels like home.

Frankies 925 Spuntino brings Nashville the comforting, effortlessly elegant Italian-American fare that guests have enjoyed in Brooklyn at the original Frankies 457 Spuntino since 2004. Open every day for dinner and offering weekend lunch, the restaurant serves a menu of antipasti, salumi, soups, salads, hand-crafted pastas, and other specialty dishes such as meatballs, eggplant marinara, and tomato-braised short ribs.

The Pizzeria at Frankies is a craft slice shop serving signature slices and pies using artisanal ingredients that are produced in-house and sourced from Italy’s most esteemed artisans. The restaurant is open for dine-in or carry-out during lunch and dinner every day, offering round and Sicilian pies, a signature Caesar salad, and rotating desserts, plus beer, wine, the Frankies negroni, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverage options.

The Bottega at Frankies is a specialty market that offers an extraordinary assortment of prepared foods and products representing the very best in Italian culinary craftsmanship, including salumi, cheeses, plus internationally celebrated olive oil produced in Selinunte, Sicily, a new line of pastas from Frankies 457 Specialty Foods, as well as espresso drinks, and more.

The Big Hall at Frankies is a grand, high-ceilinged event space that accommodates parties ranging from 25 to 250 people for any occasion.

925 Cherokee Ave, Nashville, TN 37207, 615-964-7626, @frankiesnashville , frankiesnashville.com .