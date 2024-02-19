Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Even Works in Cake!

Our contributor shares a recipe for an olive oil cake that uses the ubiquitous Italian ingredient in sweet offering.

9:00 AM EST on February 19, 2024

Olive Oil Cake by Paola Marocchi.

Olive Oil Cake by Paola Marocchi.

Isn’t Extra Virgin Olive Oil amazing? It adds flavor and nutrition to so many dishes, so simply and in so many ways. While most olive oil is used in the preparation and enhancing of savory items and salads, it also works beautifully in desserts.

As a pastry chef, I’ve created hundreds of recipes over the years, from simple to over the top, and everything in between. This Olive Oil Cake recipe, however, remains one of my all time favorite and my go to whenever I want to make someone’s day sweeter!

The beauty of it lies in its simplicity and allowing high quality ingredients speak for themselves. Incredibly moist and bright in flavor, I like serving it with seasonal fresh fruit, in this case assorted citrus segments.

As olive oil is at the heart of this cake, make sure to choose a high quality, extra virgin one. Frankies 457 Spuntino Extra Virgin Olive Oil, made with Nocellara del Belice Olives, is a staple in my pantry and a great choice for this recipe.

Buon Appetito!

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

5 from 1 vote
Recipe by Paola Marocchi
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • Bowl 1

  • 1-1/2 cups 1-1/2 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  • 1-1/4 cups 1-1/4 milk

  • 3 3 eggs

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 fresh squeezed lemon juice

  • Bowl 2

  • 2-1/3 cups 2-1/3 all-purpose flour, sifted

  • 2 cups 2 sugar

  • 1 Tsp. 1 salt

  • 1 Tsp. 1 Baking Soda

  • 3/4 Tsp. 3/4 Baking Powder

  • 2 pieces 2 lemon zest, grated

  • Garnish

  • Confectionary sugar and assorted citrus segments (to taste)

Directions

  • Warm up oven to 350F.
  • Layer the bottom of a 9” x 3” round cake mold with parchment paper (see “Note).
  • Butter and flour the bottom and sides, including the parchment paper. Set aside.
  • Mix olive oil, milk, eggs, and fresh squeezed juice in one bowl 1.
  • Mix all purpose flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, baking powder, and lemon zest in bowl 2, ensuring ingredients are evenly distributed
  • Add bowl 1 ingredients to bowl 2 ingredients and, with a hand whisk, mix just to combine, making sure not to overwork.
  • Place mixture on prepared mold and bake for approximately an hour, until a cake tester inserted in middle comes out dry.
  • Allow cake to cool before unmolding.

Notes

  • Cake usually only sticks to the center of the mold, so it’s not needed to place parchment up the sides of the mold.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Dario Brings Globally-Influenced Italian to Minneapolis

An accomplished chef and bartender partner to become two first-time restaurateurs at Dario, an Italian restaurant with diverse influences and flavors, and a fresh pasta program.

February 19, 2024
News

Rao’s and Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Introduce Pasta Alla Tequila

The model turned mogul Kendall Jenner partners with Rao’s Homemade sauce to create a new riff on pasta alla vodka with her 818 Tequila brand.

February 16, 2024
Recipes

How to Make Pizza Rosso From RPM Italian DC

Chef Massimo Vicidomini shares the recipe for pizza rosso, a fixture on the happy hour menu at the popular Washington DC restaurant RPM Italian.

February 15, 2024
See all posts