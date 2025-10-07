Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

Cheese Festival in Bra Celebrates the World Around Food

At Slow Food’s Cheese festival in Bra, Italy, raw milk producers, artisans, and visitors from around the globe gather to celebrate biodiversity, tradition, and the culture of food.

9:00 AM EDT on October 7, 2025

A colorful cheese stall with wheels of raw milk cheese and traditional dairy tools in Bra.

A vibrant cheese stall in Bra, where tradition and craftsmanship are displayed side by side. Photo courtesy of Margaret Ross.

In the crowded Puglia tent, I weave through a hungry crowd, hearing Italian, German, and Portuguese as I edge toward the counter for my first bite at Cheese. I sink my teeth into rich buffalo mozzarella with a depth of flavor normally reserved for wine. In the cream, I taste the wild earthiness of grass and a slight tang as the milky whey drips down my chin. I am transported from Northern Italy to the terroir of the southern coast, and Cheese has begun.

Cheese is the largest raw milk cheese festival, with a marketplace, events, and workshops that consume the village. On most days, Bra is a sleepy town in the hills of Piedmont, hardly a blip on the radar of visitors who prefer nearby Alba, known for truffles and hazelnuts. 

But, once every two years in September, the village is transformed into the world stage for raw milk cheese, attracting international crowds of producers and cheese-lovers to the free public festival. It is hosted by Slow Food, the organization founded to preserve local food traditions and support small producers.

The World Around Cheese

Festival tents and Cheese banners line the streets of Bra with the town’s cathedral in view.
The streets of Bra transform into the world stage for raw milk cheese every two years. Photo courtesy of Margaret Ross.

The theme of this year’s edition was “C’è un mondo intorno,” which means “there’s a world around,” highlighting the human and natural elements that make cheesemaking special, beyond the dairy itself. The producers presented exclusively raw milk cheeses crafted with natural cultures, mindful of animal welfare, and sourced from biodiverse pastures, all in keeping with Slow Food’s values.

The Natural World

Raw milk cheese is made without pasteurization, a heat treatment to kill bacteria that came about in the 19th century to allow for greater quantities of production and shipping. Although pasteurized milk is now standard, raw milk cheese has a more intense flavor and a deeper connection to the natural world. 

Raw milk flavor reflects what animals graze on, introducing a taste that varies based on seasonality and terroir. Fresh local grass, animal grazing, and biodiverse pastureland directly impact the properties of raw milk cheese. Where industrial methods homogenize, in the variety of animal breeds, animal feed, and gut-healthy microbial content, raw milk cheese celebrates biodiversity. 

By maintaining and supporting these production methods, Slow Food encourages the preservation of animal breeds, grassy pastureland, and bacterial biodiversity. In the face of limited scalability and export constraints, community engagement is key to this preservation. 

The Cultural World

Slow Food Presidio cheeses wrapped and stacked at Cheese festival in Bra.
Slow Food Presidio cheeses highlight the festival’s mission to preserve biodiversity and food traditions. Photo courtesy of Margaret Ross.

Cheese brings together the dedicated artisan producers to collaborate and connect with the community through tastings, workshops, conferences, and activities. This is a platform for cheese artisans to support each other in navigating changing regulations, cost variability, and environmental challenges.

Their mission is also deeply connected to producers in other, adjacent industries. Winemakers, farmers, chefs, and hospitality professionals from around the world participate in the event, knowing that preservation in the cheese food system is vital for their livelihoods as well.

Welcoming in the Bra community, plus a massive audience from cities in Italy and beyond, the festival is an example of how to engage consumers and demonstrate the socio-economic value of local agricultural production. The in-person event allows consumers to connect with the terroir that might not be a daily sight in their city lives, and lays out the complex world of artisanship and nature that calls for a higher price point. 

The World Around Food

Opening ceremony of Cheese festival in Bra with local officials and Slow Food leaders.
The ribbon cutting in Bra marks the official opening of Cheese, Slow Food’s international celebration of raw milk cheese. Photo courtesy of Margaret Ross.

Cheese is a reminder that food is never just what ends up on our plates. Each wheel and wedge carries a story of land, culture, and communities that keep traditions alive. In a global food system that often prioritizes uniformity and efficiency, events like Cheese highlight the importance of biodiversity, ethical practices, and consumer awareness. 

As policies shift and challenges mount, the choices consumers make become increasingly powerful. Supporting small and slow producers is not only about great flavor, it is about sustaining landscapes, protecting heritage breeds, and valuing artisanship. The festival in Bra offers a hopeful model for bringing awareness to the food system. It calls us to taste slowly, think critically, and care for the ecosystems and people that shape our food.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Chef Alex Espinoza Keeps Bottega’s Legacy Alive in Napa Valley

At Bottega Napa Valley, Executive Chef Alex Espinoza honors Michael Chiarello’s legacy with heartfelt Italian cooking, local ingredients, and a deep sense of hospitality.

October 7, 2025
Recipes

How to Make Power Pasta

A nourishing whole grain pasta recipe with fresh greens, lemon, and pistachios that delivers comfort and flavor in every bite.

October 6, 2025
Shopping

Sunday Shop: Fall 2025 Wedding Guest Dresses I Can’t Stop Thinking About

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

October 5, 2025
News

Fra’ Mani Introduces New Citrus-Spiked Salami

Fra’ Mani marks its twentieth year with two inventive salami that highlight Italian flavors through citrus, herbs, and top-quality pork.

October 2, 2025
Features

Castello Barone Vineyards in North Carolina’s Yadkin Valley

In the Yadkin Valley’s Swan Creek AVA, Castello Barone Vineyards blends Italian and French roots with North Carolina terroir, producing wines that honor heritage while embracing innovation.

October 2, 2025
See all posts