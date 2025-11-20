Italian Food in Barcelona: 5 Must-Try Restaurants

Barcelona is one of the most popular destinations in the Mediterranean – and with good reason. The capital of Spain’s unique Catalonia region, the city boasts stunning architecture, bustling beaches, great shopping, and lively nightlife. It also enjoys fantastic weather, making it a year-round destination, perfect for anyone looking to avoid the tourist crowds of peak season. But perhaps its most shining highlight is its culinary scene. Given how mouthwateringly delicious Spanish and Catalan food is, some may find it unusual to curate a guide on where to find Italian food in Barcelona. The truth is, Italians make up the largest share of foreign residents in Barcelona, with many chefs and restaurateurs calling it home. As a result, authentic Italian cuisine is never far away.

But the connection runs even deeper, with Italy and Spain sharing a long and intertwined history. Barcelona is a bilingual city, with many locals fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. Interestingly, the Catalan language shares more lexical similarities with Italian than it does with Spanish. In fact, Catalan is still spoken in Alghero, a town in Sardinia that also bears the nickname Barceloneta (or Little Barcelona). Elsewhere in Italy – especially in Naples – traces of Spanish influence are visible in architecture, art, and food, of course. Needless to say, it’s easy for Italians to feel at home in Spain and vice versa. So if you’re like me (and most Appetito readers) and can’t get enough of Italian food, get ready to explore these five handpicked, must-try Italian restaurants in Barcelona!

Grosso Napoletano

A look inside one of Gross Napoletano’s inviting Barcelona locations. Photo: Grosso Napoletano.

For authentic Neapolitan pizza, look no further than Grosso Napoletano – an award-winning chain with more than 50 restaurants across Spain. In Barcelona alone, the brand has over half a dozen locations, including a completely gluten-free pizzeria in the heart of the stylish Eixample district, near the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia. Its founders are true pizza lovers whose commitment to quality has led to their recognition as the world’s Best Artisan Pizza chain by Top 50 Pizza guide in both 2023 and 2024. From their flours and tomatoes to their cheeses, Grosso Napoletano sources its ingredients directly from Italy for maximum authenticity in every bite. And it only takes one bite of their crust to understand why this is a beloved brand with locals and visitors alike.

Spice lovers won’t want to miss the diavola pizza with spicy Neapolitan salami and fior di latte mozzarella – or the calzone, both of which are also available at their gluten-free locations. The dessert menu doesn’t disappoint either, featuring Italian classics like tiramisu. When it comes to drinks, the options are endless – from Aperol and limoncello spritz to wine and beer (including gluten-free). Grosso Napoletano is a must-try for anyone seeking a slice of Naples in the center of Barcelona.

RUA Taverna Gastronomica

Flavorful pasta all puttanesca at RUA Taverna Gastronomica. This family-run restaurant uses treasured family recipes for their authentic Italian food in Barcelona. Photo: RUA Taverna Gastronomica.

A short walk from the famed Casa Batlló – one of Barcelona’s iconic architectural marvels – is RUA Taverna Gastronomica. This family-run restaurant exemplifies the shared history between Italy and Catalonia, with its name inspired by Rua Catalana in Naples, a vibrant street where Catalan coppersmiths once lived and worked. History also plays a central role on the menu at RUA, with many of their dishes crafted from treasured recipes passed down from their nonne (grandmas). One highlight is the polpettine della nonna on their antipasti (or tapas) menu – delicious mini-meatballs made from a secret family recipe. Freshly made and crafted from the finest ingredients, every dish on the menu is entirely homemade.

RUA offers a wide range of pizza and focaccia options, from Italian classics to Catalan-inspired creations like the Eixample, topped with prosciutto crudo, fig marmalade, goat cheese, and walnuts. Their pastas are equally mouth-watering, from comforting gnocchi alla sorrentina and tagliatelle alla bolognese, to the sophistication of tagliatelle al pesto and al tartufo. And for a bit of a kick, sauce lovers won’t want to miss the amatriciana or puttanesca, both equally flavorful. Whatever you choose at RUA Taverna Gastronomica, there is no wrong order.

Cecconi’s Barcelona

Cecconi’s Barcelona provides an elegant, Northern Italian fine dining experience; a reflection of this esteemed brand’s global prestige. Photo: Soho House & Co.

The name Cecconi’s needs little introduction in the world of Italian fine dining. With a portfolio of restaurants across the globe, this prestigious brand boasts a seafront location in the Port Vell marina area of Barcelona. At Cecconi’s Barcelona, diners can expect the same ambience and excellence found at its other locations. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Northern Italian classics headline the menu, staying true to the spirit of the original restaurant opened in 1974 by Venetian Enzo Cecconi in London’s posh Mayfair neighborhood.

Barcelona and Venice share a common love for small dishes – tapas and cicchetti – and Cecconi’s beautifully bridges the two cultures with a selection that celebrates both traditions. On the menu, smoked cod croquettes served with puttanesca sauce offer a modern spin on the traditional Venetian baccalà mantecato. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available, including whipped ricotta and truffle honey crostini, or fried zucchini served with lemon aioli. Whatever you order, cicchetti at Cecconi’s Barcelona offers a relaxed yet elegant alternative to the bustle of most tapas bars in the city.

Diners can also begin with starters like beef carpaccio and tuna tartare before indulging in comforting pasta dishes like agnolotti del plin with black truffle. Cecconi’s Barcelona also offers an assortment of meat and fish dishes, along with a selection of gourmet wood-oven pizzas. Finally, dessert is no less indulgent – the tiramisu and profiteroles are guest favorites. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to mark a special occasion or bid farewell to a memorable trip, Cecconi’s Barcelona is a must-visit for Italian food.

Paisano Bistro

Authentic pinsa romana from Paisano Bistro will instantly transport diners to the Eternal City with its crispy texture. Photo: Paisano Bistro.

Steps from Sagrada Familia and the picturesque Plaça de Gaudí is Paisano Bistro. Like many Italian restaurants in Barcelona, this family-owned spot is steeped in tradition, with matriarch Nonna Rosa credited as its inspiration. The vibe is warm and casual, thanks to its rustic charm and features like exposed brick walls. Beyond the inviting atmosphere is a menu sure to please anyone craving authentic Italian food. With options like burrata y jamon iberico (Spanish prosciutto crudo), patatas bravas, or eggplant parmigiana, this is a great spot for tapas with subtle Spanish influences, yet firmly rooted in Italian tradition.

But the undisputed star of the menu at Paisano Bistro is its pinsa romana. Similar to a flatbread, this classic Roman-style “pizza” is made with a mixture of flours before it ferments for 72 hours. The result is an airy, crispy texture that makes it an incredibly addictive dish. A wide range of toppings are available, including margherita, mortadella, amatriciana, diavola, four cheeses, and vegetarian. Best of all, the pinsa and most dishes can be made gluten-free. The food here is delicious and frankly, Instagram-worthy, so come on an empty stomach and keep your camera handy!

Le Romane

Those seeking genuine Roman cuisine in the heart of Barcelona can find it at Le Romane. This restaurant offers an inviting ambience and a sleek, modern industrial aesthetic that sets the tone for a memorable meal. Generous portions and beautifully presented dishes make every meal at Le Romane a feast for both the palate and the eyes. Classic pasta dishes from Rome – gricia, amatriciana, cacio e pepe, and carbonara – are abundantly dressed with pecorino romano. Like a dusting of snow, this coveted Roman ingredient delivers a salty hit and makes every plate as striking as it is delicious.

Le Romane first caught my attention because they offer olive ascolane on their menu, a hallmark delicacy from my home province of Ascoli Piceno. Finding these outside of Le Marche and Abruzzo is quite rare, so to find them in Barcelona is an absolute delight. Consider starting your meal with olive ascolane and one of the many fine wines served at Le Romane. Be sure to try their famous pizza, a brilliant reimagination of this beloved classic. Founders Renato Letizia and Loredana Pettirossi have brought a clever concept to Barcelona: each pizza can be divided into two or four sections, with each section topped differently. Not only does this make it perfect for sharing, but it also allows diners to savor a variety of flavors, from classic margherita and marinara to mortadella-stuffed pizza with pistachio, artichoke cream. With its flavorful dishes and warm hospitality, Le Romane is a highlight for anyone looking for where to eat authentic Italian food in Barcelona.