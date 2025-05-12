A Tavola Dinner Series at Cecconi’s NYC

Cecconi’s at The Ned NoMad is launching A Tavola, a new dinner series that brings Italy’s regional food traditions straight to the heart of Manhattan. Over four evenings, Cecconi’s Executive Chef Luca Capasso will partner with guest chefs who have deep personal ties to the featured regions, offering a fresh perspective on Italian classics. The goal is to transport diners across Italy’s landscape through thoughtfully sourced ingredients, traditional recipes, and modern techniques—all without leaving New York.

Grilled lamb skewers and chops at Cecconi’s NYC.

The series debuts on May 19 with a night dedicated to Lazio, home to some of Rome’s most iconic dishes. Chef Emiliano Di Leginio of Trattoria da Edoardo in Cicolano, Italy, will join Chef Capasso in the kitchen. Di Leginio now leads the family restaurant that his late father, Edoardo Di Leginio, opened in 1980. The four-course menu will highlight Lazio’s bold flavors with dishes like trippa alla Romana, wild boar gnocchi, and summer truffle agnolotti, finished tableside. Optional wine pairings will be available to round out the experience. For dessert, guests can look forward to maritozzo con la panna and ciambelline al vino.

Chef Emiliano Di Leginio of Trattoria da Edoardo brings Lazio’s cuisine to Cecconi’s NYC.

Adding to the immersive feel, each dinner will feature custom-designed “postcard” flyers inspired by vintage Italian travel posters. With regional artwork and art deco typography, they’re designed as keepsakes—both beautiful and functional.

The vintage-inspired flyer for A Tavola’s Lazio dinner with Chef Emiliano Di Leginio.

The second dinner, taking place on June 23, shifts focus to Umbria, known for its earthy and hearty cuisine. Chef Andrea Palumbo of Collins Restaurant at the historic Sina Brufani Hotel in Perugia will headline the evening. Opened in 1884, the Sina Brufani is Perugia’s only 5-star hotel, offering stunning views of Umbria’s green valleys and a prime location near the Cathedral. Palumbo will bring the rustic, soulful flavors of Umbria to the table, giving guests another chance to explore Italy’s culinary richness.

With two more dinners still to be announced, A Tavola promises a full tour of Italy’s diverse food culture—no passport required. Tickets can be purchased here.