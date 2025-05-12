Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

A Tavola Dinner Series at Cecconi’s NYC

Cecconi’s at The Ned NoMad kicks off A Tavola, a new Italian dinner series featuring guest chefs from Italy.

9:00 AM EDT on May 12, 2025

A plate of fresh pappardelle pasta with mushrooms, served on a decorative plate.

Handmade pappardelle with wild mushrooms, one of the dishes on the Lazio dinner menu.

Cecconi’s at The Ned NoMad is launching A Tavola, a new dinner series that brings Italy’s regional food traditions straight to the heart of Manhattan. Over four evenings, Cecconi’s Executive Chef Luca Capasso will partner with guest chefs who have deep personal ties to the featured regions, offering a fresh perspective on Italian classics. The goal is to transport diners across Italy’s landscape through thoughtfully sourced ingredients, traditional recipes, and modern techniques—all without leaving New York.

A wooden board with grilled lamb chops, lamb skewers, and greens, garnished with a lemon wedge.
Grilled lamb skewers and chops at Cecconi’s NYC.

The series debuts on May 19 with a night dedicated to Lazio, home to some of Rome’s most iconic dishes. Chef Emiliano Di Leginio of Trattoria da Edoardo in Cicolano, Italy, will join Chef Capasso in the kitchen. Di Leginio now leads the family restaurant that his late father, Edoardo Di Leginio, opened in 1980. The four-course menu will highlight Lazio’s bold flavors with dishes like trippa alla Romana, wild boar gnocchi, and summer truffle agnolotti, finished tableside. Optional wine pairings will be available to round out the experience. For dessert, guests can look forward to maritozzo con la panna and ciambelline al vino.

Chef Emiliano Di Leginio standing on a balcony with mountains and a lake in the background.
Chef Emiliano Di Leginio of Trattoria da Edoardo brings Lazio’s cuisine to Cecconi’s NYC.

Adding to the immersive feel, each dinner will feature custom-designed “postcard” flyers inspired by vintage Italian travel posters. With regional artwork and art deco typography, they’re designed as keepsakes—both beautiful and functional. 

A colorful illustrated poster for Cecconi’s A Tavola dinner series, featuring Lazio’s landscape and event details.
The vintage-inspired flyer for A Tavola’s Lazio dinner with Chef Emiliano Di Leginio.

The second dinner, taking place on June 23, shifts focus to Umbria, known for its earthy and hearty cuisine. Chef Andrea Palumbo of Collins Restaurant at the historic Sina Brufani Hotel in Perugia will headline the evening. Opened in 1884, the Sina Brufani is Perugia’s only 5-star hotel, offering stunning views of Umbria’s green valleys and a prime location near the Cathedral. Palumbo will bring the rustic, soulful flavors of Umbria to the table, giving guests another chance to explore Italy’s culinary richness.

With two more dinners still to be announced, A Tavola promises a full tour of Italy’s diverse food culture—no passport required. Tickets can be purchased here

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Alba Brings Its NYC Roots to the Heart of West Hollywood

Cucina Alba’s West Coast expansion brings handmade pasta and New York polish to a new indoor-outdoor space on Melrose Avenue.

May 12, 2025
News

Happy Socks’ New Line Includes a “Love Letter” to Aperol Spritz

A sock wear line celebrates the essence of Italian summers with an item inspired by the iconic Aperol spritz.

May 12, 2025
News

Italy Meets Wall Street: NEROLAB’s Bold New Home

NEROLAB’s 21,500-square-foot flagship has arrived in the Financial District, blending Roman flavors and Italian hospitality with a sleek, modern setting.

May 9, 2025
See all posts