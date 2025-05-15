Serie A: Napoli-Inter Title Fight and Cannoli-Fueled Clashes

At Appetito, we invite our readers to embrace all aspects of Italian living, from food and wine, to calcio (soccer); undoubtedly a cornerstone of Italy’s social fabric. And while only two weeks remain in the 2024/25 season, it’s never too late to join the fun and follow our weekly Serie A column. Be sure to check out this guide to get up to speed on the basics about Italy’s top soccer league.

As we forecasted last week, the odds have been leaning in Napoli’s favor, but as every tifoso (fan) knows, there’s no predicting what’s on the menu in Italian football. This past weekend saw the gap between Napoli and Inter tighten, with only one point separating them in the standings, making the winner of this year’s Scudetto (championship), still anyone’s guess! Read on for a full recap of what happened, how things might play out, and some great recipe ideas for gameday!

One last look at Inter’s sleek third jersey at the Castello store in Milan, ahead of their pursuit of two championships this May. Photo: Justin Patulli.

NAPOLI VS. INTER: BATTLING TO THE LAST MATCH

The past week has been nothing shy of nerve wracking for the fans of Napoli and Inter as the gap separating them in the standings narrows. Inter fans celebrated a massive victory after the Nerazzurri won their UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Barcelona, placing them in the final match to compete against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the title of Europe’s top football club. This was quickly followed by an exciting win in Serie A against Torino, bringing them only a single point behind Napoli. For Inter fans, there’s a very real chance that they could soon celebrate two victories: a Serie A Scudetto title and the Champions League!

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte and his players saw their match against Genoa end in a draw, leaving them (and their fans) understandably alarmed. With only two matches left and the gap between them and Conte’s former club defined by only one point, the stakes are higher than ever. A single error could force Napoli to compete in a rare play-off match against Inter and at the very worst, concede a fourth Scudetto title. Regardless of how this all plays out, these final matches promise unmissable drama.

AC Milan’s fourth jersey for the 2024/25 season is a colorful departure from the club’s classic red and black (Rossoneri) stripes. Photo: Justin Patulli

MATCHDAY 37 SCHEDULE

While all ten matches are scheduled at the same time, streaming platforms like Paramount + make it easy to flip between games and keep on top of them all. There’s no doubt that Inter and Lazio will be an exciting match to watch, especially since Simone Inzaghi once coached Lazio, which today finds itself fighting for a spot in next year’s Champions League. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Parma and Napoli to see if the latter can secure their fourth Scudetto title.

And finally, Roma and AC Milan will undoubtedly be an eventful one to watch, as Roma looks to keep its qualifying spot in Europa League, which is technically also still within reach for AC Milan. But if the Giallorossi outperform the Rossoneri (and Juventus and Lazio both lose their matches), they could theoretically land themselves a place in next season’s Champions League. Whichever match you tune into, they all promise plenty of fireworks as everyone fights for critical points.

Inter vs. Lazio

Sun, May 18 at 9:00am EST

Parma vs. Napoli

Sun, May 18 at 9:00am EST

Roma vs. AC Milan

Sun, May 18 at 9:00am EST

Wake up your tastebuds with some delicious cannoli for this week’s early Serie A kick off. Photo: Valeria Boltneva via Pexels.

GAMEDAY RECIPE

With a Scudetto title fight underway, along with a tight Champions League qualifying race among several of the Serie A teams, this weekend features a stacked lineup of action-packed games. And with all ten league games slated to take place super early, starting the day off with an Italian breakfast is a must!

If you want to be awake and alert for all the drama expected to unfold, kick things off with a strong espresso. To anyone who doesn’t have an espresso machine and doesn’t have the counter space (or budget) to invest in one, I recommend buying a moka pot like this one by Alessi, which is available at Eataly. It makes great coffee, without all the gadgets and cleanup that comes with those fancy, professional-grade machines, and if we’re being honest, it’s how most people in Italy make their coffee at home.

Next up, is the food, and in my opinion, there’s nothing more quintessentially Italian than cannoli. In the context of breakfast, these are the equivalent of potato chips; they’re crunchy and addictive, making them the perfect game-time snack. For those who are short on time—and/or patience—go ahead and opt for store-bought ones or consider buying pre-made cannoli shells and fill them with a homemade ricotta mixture. However, if you’re gutsy and love a challenge in the kitchen, consider giving this mini cannoli recipe a try. As the recipe indicates, the shells can be made ahead of time and then filled when they’re ready to be served. This will prevent the cannoli from getting soggy.

On the other hand, if making the cannoli shells seems too daunting, consider opting for these cannoli donuts instead. They still capture all the flavors of cannoli, but in a revised format that will surely please any crowd. Best of all, these can be made two days in advance, if stored in the refrigerator, or they can be made well ahead of time and kept in the freezer until serving.

Regardless of which recipe you choose, one thing is certain: For 90 minutes, you’ll feel as if you've been transported to Italy. And with our gourmet menu ready to go for this week’s lineup, the Appetito family wishes you buon appetito e buona partita!