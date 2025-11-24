Skip to Content
Salvo’s Sandwiches Arrive at Café Susanne in Williamsburg

Ridgewood cult favorite Salvos brings its stacked Italian sandwiches to Cafe Susanne on the Williamsburg waterfront, pairing panini with spritzes and river views.

10:00 AM EST on November 24, 2025

Bar at Cafe Susanne with loaves of bread, wine bottles and spirits lit by afternoon sun in front of the Brooklyn waterfront.

The bar at Cafe Susanne, where fresh bread, wine and aperitivi share the spotlight with views of the Brooklyn waterfront. Photo by Lorenzo Bongiovanni.

Café Susanne may be the newest face in Williamsburg’s Domino Park, but one of the most exciting pieces of its opening isn’t about the design pedigree or the waterfront views (although those are both amazing) -  it’s the sandwiches. Specifically, the ones coming in from Salvo’s, the cult favorite Italian shop in Ridgewood that locals treat like a neighborhood secret.

Stacked Salvos sandwich with prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, marinated artichokes and greens on crusty bread.
Prosciutto cotto, mozzarella and marinated artichoke sandwich from Salvos in Ridgewood. Photo credit: Salvo's Instagram

The new all-day café, designed by James Beard award-nominated Matthew Maddy and built as a gathering place for artists and neighbors, will offer a small, rotating selection of Salvo’s sandwiches every afternoon. For anyone who’s already crossed borough lines for a bite at Salvatore La Rosa’s tiny shop, this feels like a win. For everyone else, consider it your chance to understand why Ridgewood regulars are so protective of the place.

Salvo’s has built its reputation the old-school way - just excellent Italian sandwiches and the kind of flavors that come from someone who cares more about quality than quantity. 

Bringing those sandwiches to the Williamsburg waterfront is a clever move. Café Susanne is meant to be a community space with morning coffee and river views, followed by low-ABV cocktails and bar snacks as the day goes on. 

Plate at Cafe Susanne with trout roe on ice, potato chips and a ramekin of creme fraiche.
Cafe Susanne’s caviar service with trout roe, chips and creme fraiche on ice. Photo by Lorenzo Bongiovanni.

And the café itself has plenty of its own personality. It's bright and airy with personal art from Maddy’s family, along with pastries, breads, and even gluten-free options. From New York-sourced wines, local craft beers, and a breathtaking waterfront view that is hard to compete with, Café Susanne also offers a selection of house caviar service. 

Open seven days a week from 7 am - 7 pm, you get your Café Susanne’s fix, and still leave with the Italian sandwich only Salvo’s can make.

