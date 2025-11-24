Salvo’s Sandwiches Arrive at Café Susanne in Williamsburg

Café Susanne may be the newest face in Williamsburg’s Domino Park, but one of the most exciting pieces of its opening isn’t about the design pedigree or the waterfront views (although those are both amazing) - it’s the sandwiches. Specifically, the ones coming in from Salvo’s, the cult favorite Italian shop in Ridgewood that locals treat like a neighborhood secret.

Prosciutto cotto, mozzarella and marinated artichoke sandwich from Salvos in Ridgewood. Photo credit: Salvo's Instagram

The new all-day café, designed by James Beard award-nominated Matthew Maddy and built as a gathering place for artists and neighbors, will offer a small, rotating selection of Salvo’s sandwiches every afternoon. For anyone who’s already crossed borough lines for a bite at Salvatore La Rosa’s tiny shop, this feels like a win. For everyone else, consider it your chance to understand why Ridgewood regulars are so protective of the place.

Salvo’s has built its reputation the old-school way - just excellent Italian sandwiches and the kind of flavors that come from someone who cares more about quality than quantity.

Bringing those sandwiches to the Williamsburg waterfront is a clever move. Café Susanne is meant to be a community space with morning coffee and river views, followed by low-ABV cocktails and bar snacks as the day goes on.

Cafe Susanne’s caviar service with trout roe, chips and creme fraiche on ice. Photo by Lorenzo Bongiovanni.

And the café itself has plenty of its own personality. It's bright and airy with personal art from Maddy’s family, along with pastries, breads, and even gluten-free options. From New York-sourced wines, local craft beers, and a breathtaking waterfront view that is hard to compete with, Café Susanne also offers a selection of house caviar service.

Open seven days a week from 7 am - 7 pm, you get your Café Susanne’s fix, and still leave with the Italian sandwich only Salvo’s can make.