Finding “Il Dolce Far Niente” Before the Holiday Rush

November is a month of transition as the colder, darker days settle in. Our routines can start to feel off balance as we build up to the holidays. In Italy, the focus is on slowing down, savoring the moment, and honoring small pleasures. Applying a few Italian-inspired habits can help us navigate the pre-holiday season with more calm and ease.

Start the Day Slowly

Take inspiration from Italian mornings. Before checking emails or rushing out the door, allow a quiet moment to yourself: brew your coffee or tea, breathe deeply, romanticize your skincare routine, and savor the time for yourself. This small pause sets the tone for the rest of your day.

Nourish Yourself with Seasonal Foods

Italian cooking emphasizes seasonal ingredients that comfort and nourish. Think broths, roasted vegetables, or a simple bowl of pastina. Slow, mindful eating not only nourishes your body, but also brings a moment of grounding in otherwise busy day.

Embrace Moments of “Il Dolce Far Niente”

This Italian phrase literally means “the sweetness of doing nothing.” Find small moments to rest and recharge by taking a short walk, reading a good book, or listening to music. These pauses are essential for maintaining energy and clarity during a hectic season.

Cultivate Cozy Rituals at Home

Warm lighting, candles, and soft blankets can make your space feel warm and cozy.

November doesn’t have to be a month of rushing and stress. By taking cues from Italian simplicity and savoring small pleasures, you can create calm, restore energy, and move into the holiday season (and 2026) feeling grounded and present.

Ways to Work with Me

In addition to writing about wellness and Italian lifestyle, I support clients through personalized coaching and virtual meditation sessions. If you’d like guidance this season, feel free to reach out at marianna@gratawellness.com.