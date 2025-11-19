Ziggy’s Roman Cafe Finds Its Place in DUMBO

Ziggy’s Roman Cafe is bringing something fresh to DUMBO that feels both new and deeply familiar. Set on Main Street and shaped by founders Helen Zhang and Igor Hadzismajlovic, the restaurant is warm, lively, and built with the neighborhood in mind. After years of working in hospitality, raising their family in the area, and watching DUMBO shift into one of Brooklyn’s most bustling pockets, they finally found the right moment.

“DUMBO has this rare mix of long-time locals, artists, young families, and people who genuinely use the neighborhood as their daily living room,” Helen says. “When this space opened up, it felt like the exact right moment to build something that reflects what the neighborhood already is: creative, warm, and deeply connected.” The goal is simple. “Our hope is that Ziggy’s becomes woven into everyday routines.”

A family story with a neighborhood soul

The main dining room at Ziggy’s Roman Cafe with kids artwork curated from the neighborhood. Photo Credit: Connie Zhou

The name sets the tone. Ziggy is the couple’s young son, but the meaning runs deeper than family homage. “Ziggy is our son, but he’s also a whole spirit - joyful, mischievous, curious, and completely unpretentious,” Helen told Appetito Magazine. They wanted that same feeling to guide the restaurant. A place that takes its food seriously but never loses its ease or playfulness.

Architect Joni “Bato” Ademovic created a room with high ceilings and modern warmth. Kids' artwork sent in by local families lines the walls, and hand-carved sayings add personality. A mezzanine upstairs allows for semi-private gatherings, sunlit tables, and even a discreet soft play mat for families.

A team built on friendship and shared values

Roman-style pizzas created for the preview event. Photo Credit: Gabi Porter

The team behind Ziggy’s came together long before the restaurant existed. “Our team came together very organically through long-standing friendships and shared values,” Helen says. The group includes Chef John Poiarkoff, whose experience at Marta and in the USHG world shaped the menu’s feel, and downtown pizza maker Federico Crociani, known for crisp Roman-style pies.

“What unites us is a commitment to creating a restaurant that feels both elevated and genuinely welcoming,” Helen says. “We all believe in the small, consistent gestures that make people feel cared for, and great hospitality and food made with intention."

Roman cooking with an everyday appeal

Ziggy’s menu is full of dishes meant to be revisited often. “Carciofi alla romana, (Roman-style braised artichokes with lemon and mint), all of our traditional Roman pastas like Cacio e Pepe and Carbonara,” Helen shares. “Everything stands out because we are using the highest quality ingredients we can possibly source and preparing them with great care.” There are crostini, bright salads, hearty proteins, and Roman-style pizza. Stracciatella with cherry tomatoes, a pesto-brushed marinara with anchovy, and a truffle topped tartufo offer something comforting.

Jason Kosmas of Employees Only created the cocktail list. Olive oil-washed martinis, sunny tequila spritzes, and easy Bellinis sit alongside beer and wine. “Nothing is precious, but everything is thoughtful and delicious," says Kosmas.

For Helen and Igor, this project is grounded in neighborhood life. “We want to welcome people, especially residents and neighbors, as they are, with or without kids and without pretense,” Igor says. Ziggy’s is built to fit into the daily flow of DUMBO and offer something that feels local in a part of Brooklyn that rarely gets that balance.

Ziggy’s Roman Cafe opened November 13 at 15 Main Street with walk-ins only and expanded hours rolling out soon.