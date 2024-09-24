Chef Johanna Hellrigl’s Culinary Ethos of Wellness and Love at Ama

Imagine a new era for restaurants—where meals not only taste good but also feel good. I sat down with Chef Johanna Hellrigl, whose vision for Ama, an all-day dining destination in Washington D.C. , embodies this philosophy.

At Ama, Chef Johanna blends her Northern Italian roots–from the Ligurian sea to the mountains of Alto Adige–and her holistic wellness philosophy. The restaurant’s name, meaning “love,” reflects its purpose: to create meals that nourish beyond the plate where she offers a dining experience that leaves guests feeling cared for, nostalgic, and excited to return.

The exterior of Ama in Washington, D.C.

Chef Johanna was born into the restaurant world, growing up in the kitchens of her father, Andreas Hellrigl, whose Michelin-acclaimed restaurants in Italy and New York shaped her deep connection to food. Before fully embracing the culinary world, Hellrigl’s work in democracy-building and women's empowerment took her across the globe, introducing her to diverse cultures and cuisines. A pivotal moment occurred in Uganda, where she organized a dinner to bring together women from opposing political parties. This experience reinforced her belief that meals can be a catalyst for connection and change.

This realization led Chef Johanna back to restaurants, where she honed her culinary skills and is now forging her own culinary legacy by redefining restaurant culture with a focus on staff well-being, sustainability, and holistic practices.

Braised Rabbit Stew from the dinner menu at Ama.

The day at Ama begins in the indoor-outdoor caffè, featuring flaky cornetti and Ligurian-style focaccia. Ama transitions into an aperitivo bar in the afternoon before morphing into a lively ristorante by night. Each meal is intentionally crafted with high-quality, sustainable ingredients — from the grass-fed meats to imported Italian products.

The menu highlights seasonal favorites like Pansotti con Sugo di Noci, a Ligurian wild greens ravioli, alongside Chef Johanna’s father's famed salmon tartare. By focusing on nutrient-dense, minimally processed ingredients, Ama emphasizes whole-body health while celebrating Italy's rich culinary traditions. Her approach to ingredients blends tradition with innovation, ensuring that each dish honors its Italian roots while adapting to modern tastes.

The interior of Ama.

Chef Johanna also prioritizes sustainability: Ama is proudly single-use plastic-free, and the kitchen employs an electric model with water-saving innovations to reduce its environmental footprint

Beyond the kitchen, Chef Johanna is dedicated to bridging the gap between the wellness industry and restaurant culture. She advocates for better health for her employees and guests, promoting holistic approaches to nutrition, wellness, and sustainability.

Struzzichini at Ama.

In line with her vision for systemic change in the food industry, Chef Johanna ensures her staff has access to health and wellness benefits. Her collaboration with organizations like Oyster Sunday further supports the health and well-being of restaurant workers. Rituals and community play a key role at Ama, fostering a sense of belonging and joy that keeps guests coming back.

Looking ahead, Chef Johanna envisions expanding Ama’s model and continuing her mission to reshape the restaurant industry’s approach to health and sustainability. Through cookbooks, collaborations, and continued advocacy, she aims to promote systemic changes that make healthier dining options more accessible and support the wellness of both guests and restaurant workers.

885 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, (202) 830-2505, @amarestaurant.bar, amarestaurant.bar