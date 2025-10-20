Skip to Content
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Holiday Vodka: A New Italian Spirit Inspired by La Dolce Vita

Created in partnership with legendary Italian spirits master Giancarlo Mancino, Holiday Vodka blends Italian craftsmanship with modern hospitality. Visionary Anna Goldman shares how she bottled the feeling of la dolce vita in every sip.

9:00 AM EDT on October 20, 2025

Holiday Vodka bottle on terrazzo surface beside cocktail with lemon twist, symbolizing Italian elegance and modern design.

Sleek design meets Italian elegance — Holiday Vodka embodies the art of living beautifully.

When I set out to create Holiday Vodka, I wanted to give people more than just a beautifully crafted spirit — I wanted to bottle a feeling. Vodka is the most popular spirit in the world, yet I never felt truly loyal or excited about a single brand. My goal was to change that by creating a vodka that people could genuinely connect with — one made with the best Italian ingredients and designed to feel joyful, modern, and celebratory. For me, Holiday Vodka has always been about more than the liquid; it’s about bridging hospitality and storytelling to create the kind of moments we never want to end.

Perfected in Partnership with Giancarlo Mancino

Holiday Vodka bottle on white background with blue cap.
Holiday Vodka — distilled in Italy, created for moments that feel like a holiday.

I found a partner in Giancarlo Mancino, one of Italy’s most respected spirits creators, to perfect the liquid and production. We spent almost a year going back and forth on the recipe. I would bring the samples around to trusted friends, family, and bartenders for their input before we ultimately decided the first formula Giancarlo created was the winner.

I spent close to a decade at the intersection of hospitality, product, and brand during my time at American Express, leading global partnerships and product development for iconic names like Delta, Starwood, and Marriott. My deep roots in experience-driven businesses and an instinct for what modern consumers crave — plus my love for a perfectly made martini — helped in the creation of Holiday Vodka. When you sip Holiday, I want you to feel as if time is slowing down and you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.

Bringing Holiday Vodka to the World

Anna Goldman Holiday Vodka story.
Anna Goldman enjoying a day by the water with Holiday Vodka.

Since launching Holiday Vodka in New York this past summer, we’ve landed in some pretty amazing places — you can find us at The Surf Lodge and Gurney’s in Montauk, Saint Theo’s and The Corner Store in Manhattan, and in stores like Broadway Spirits and Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits.

One of my favorite cocktails is the Filthy Pimento from Chelsea Living Room, made with Holiday Vodka, house-made olive brine, Italian extra-dry vermouth, a fiery habanero tincture, and a splash of champagne vinegar.

Building a Community Around a Brand

One of the things I love most about building my own vodka brand is watching people connect with it as passionately as I do. I got a text from a friend last week sharing that she saw a stranger wearing a Holiday hat, and I shrieked with excitement!

Another thing I love is being able to partner with brands I’ve admired for years — so far we’ve been fortunate enough to collaborate with RPZL, Quincy, and Design Within Reach, and even sponsored a Montauk beach clean-up with Project Zero. We’re excited to keep growing, expand distribution, and continue collaborating with brands and causes we love and admire.

Anna Goldman

