How AJ & Anna Tusa Celebrate Creole Italian Cuisine in New Orleans

In a city known for its vibrant food culture, few restaurateurs embody the heart of New Orleans cuisine quite like AJ and Anna Tusa. The husband-and-wife duo, owners of Briquette Restaurant and New Orleans Creole Cookery, have built a career around their passion for hospitality, blending Creole and Italian flavors into a unique dining experience. Their restaurants are a testament to the city’s rich culinary heritage, offering dishes that celebrate both the fresh seafood of the Gulf and the deep Italian roots that have shaped New Orleans' cuisine.

Caramelized Sea Scallops over Fried Goat Cheese Grit Cake at Briquette.

For AJ, the restaurant business was in his blood. Growing up in his family’s oyster bar, Messina’s (on the corner of Chartes & Iberville streets in the French Quarter), he spent years surrounded by the energy of the industry. Though he initially pursued a career in insurance after graduating from Southeastern University, the pull of the kitchen proved too strong.

Anna, on the other hand, has been in the restaurant world since 1994, working her way up from hostess to bartender to management. She graduated from University of New Orleans and completed two internships with Walt Disney College Program in restaurants, refining her understanding of hospitality along the way.

​Their love for food and service led them to create something of their own. “Our love for serving guests, seeing their smiles when they enjoy a meal inspired us to open restaurants,” Anna says. That joy is evident in every dish they serve, where Creole and Italian flavors come together in perfect harmony.

Oysters Rockefeller at Briquette.

​Creole Italian cuisine is a reflection of New Orleans itself—a melting pot of cultures and flavors. The city’s Sicilian immigrants left a lasting mark on the food scene, blending French, Spanish, and African influences with their own culinary traditions. This fusion is showcased in dishes like Lamb Shank Puttanesca, Veal Osso Buco, and Snapper Pontchartrain, which highlight both bold Italian flavors and the bounty of Gulf seafood.

​Seafood also plays a crucial role in Creole Italian cuisine, acting as the bridge between the two influences. “Crawfish pasta, soft shell crab pasta, fresh fish with a side of pasta—it all works together.” Even the iconic New Orleans Muffaletta is a testament to the city’s Sicilian heritage, featuring layers of cured meats, cheese, and olive salad on a French-style loaf.

For the Tusas, food isn’t just about nourishment—it’s about tradition. AJ's Sicilian heritage remains central to their lives, from holiday meals featuring rigatoni with red gravy (that MUST be cooked with pigs feet, Italian sausage, and braciole) to pizza parties with authentic antipasti and vino. AJ especially enjoys an annual Sicilian dinner at Briquette where he chefs with their team in the kitchen.

Local catch on display at Briquette.

​Their connection to their roots extends beyond the kitchen. As a proud member of Poggioreale in America (PIA), they are actively involved in preserving and celebrating Sicilian culture. This March, the couple will be hosting the 2025 Poggioreale in America Reunion, bringing together Sicilian Americans from across the country to reconnect with their heritage. The event, much like their approach to food, is a celebration of history, family, and community.

​When they’re not in the kitchen, AJ and Anna embrace everything New Orleans has to offer.

The Tusa’s Top New Orleans Food & Culture Recommendations:

✔ Eat your way through New Orleans: Try gumbo, muffalettas, oysters, and beignets.

✔ Visit historic sites: Explore Sazerac House, Mardi Gras World, and Frenchmen Street for music and culture.

✔ Celebrate St. Joseph’s Day: A cherished tradition in the Italian community, featuring elaborate St. Joseph altars and food offerings.

At the end of the day, the Tusa's believe the best way to experience New Orleans is at the dinner table, surrounded by good food and great company. Their passion for hospitality, tradition, and Creole Italian cuisine ensures that every meal is more than just a dish—it’s a story, a history, and a taste of New Orleans itself.