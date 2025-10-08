How to Make Bella Luna’s Raspberry Chocolate Martini

Forget a dirty martini—we’re here for a dessert martini, and New York City’s Bella Luna has just the ticket.

The Upper West Side establishment, which has graced the neighborhood for 35 years, offers a Raspberry Chocolate Martini that is decadent and delicious.

The drink is made with Tito’s vodka, Borgata classic chocolate hazelnut speciality, raspberry puree and chocolate shavings.

Ilia Sejdho, the cocktail’s creator and general manager of Bella Luna, says the drink is meant to serve as “the place where theluxurious velvety flavor of chocolate meets the elegance of the raspberries, all in one sip.”

Sejdho says : “I like playing with different flavors... Chocolate speaks to everyone. When I think of a new drink, I think of flavors and how I can put them together. It all happens in my head first, and when satisfied with the taste in my imagination, I put it to the test... it involves everyone tasting it, it's usually … fun when we change the menu.”

Bella Luna shared its Raspberry Chocolate Martini recipe for readers who can’t make it into the restaurant and may want to test it out at home—but Appetito recommends savoring each sip after a multiple-course meal at Bella Luna (a situation that’s hard to beat).

Bella Luna’s Raspberry Chocolate Martini: