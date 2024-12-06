Interior Designer and Revelry Founder Purvi Padia Offers 6 Tips for Hosting at Home

Hosting is a longtime love of mine. Nothing feels better than showing my loved ones a beautiful evening or afternoon complete with delicious food, wine, and inventive cocktails and ambiance.

While I start planning with excitement, each time I host I find myself in a spiral of stress wondering how I can make the experience better for my friends and family. Despite my qualms (and multiple last-minute trips to Trader Joe’s), I always wind up having a nice time.

But there are ways to make your dinner party, backyard picnic, or birthday affair shine a little brighter, according to interior designer Purvi Padia, who founded tabletop company Revelry and opens up to Appetito about her expertise in and adoration for hosting.

Reverly winding taper candle holders.

Padia, who calls hosting her “love language” is no stranger to the hosting journey — and while the place settings may differ, her mission is usually the same.

“For me, the ultimate goal of a dinner party is for everyone to feel welcome and at ease because those things are non-negotiable for a good time,” says Padia. “So, all of my tips are with that goal in mind.”

Padia kindly shares her tips below with Appetito:

6 tips for hosting at home as shared by interior designer Purvi Padia

1. Personalize the experience

I always have at least one personalized element at every dinner party - big or small. It immediately makes everyone feel loved. It can be as simple as a quote or word at each place setting that reminds you of that guest or something a bit more involved like a personalized valet tray at each setting with the guests initials. I often do things like a handwritten note, a small piece of engraved jewelry, embroidered napkins or a photo of a fun memory with that guest. Extra points if the personalized element is on theme with the dinner — for my Annual Jammies x Jewels Girlfriends Dinner, I’ve done things like personalized sleep masks, personalized sleep shirts and sweet engraved charms.

2. Don’t stress

If the host isn’t having fun, no one is having fun. None of your guests care if every detail is perfect. They are there to spend time with you, have an evening of human connection and precisely to destress! Your guests will remember how they felt that evening, not whether every dish was perfectly seasoned. As the host, your mood and energy sets the tone for the entire evening, so relaxed is the goal.

3. Be mindful of dietary restrictions

You definitely don’t need to stress about the menu. If cooking is something you love, go for it! But if it’s not your thing, keep the food simple. The only things to be extra mindful about are allergies and restrictions. Ask your guests their food preferences when they RSVP so you can make sure everyone has a couple of options.

Purvi Padia suggests planning the seating for your gathering in advance.

4. Be thoughtful about seating

Good conversation is the key to any successful dinner party — it’s what keeps people engaged. So, keep personalities in mind and try to ensure that every person at the table knows at least one person they are sitting next to so there’s an immediate sense of comfort. Dinner parties are also the perfect way to make new connections so consider your guests' hobbies, passions, and lifestyle, and seat commonalities in close proximity.

5. Set the tone

There’s a reason restaurants spend so much time on perfecting lighting and music. These two elements immediately create a vibe. So think about the night you want to have - lively and light, moody and chill, or dim and dreamy, and create a playlist that matches that. For lighting, think about lamps, candles and if your lighting system enables you to dim the overhead lighting, take advantage of that too!

Reverly Charmed plate set.

6. And of course, a statement tabletop

Tabletop is my passion so for me, the tabletop is an integral part of the mood and the evening. It is a fun and easy expression of style and there is no need to overthink it. Just pull elements you love and play with texture, silhouette, fabrics and florals. A beautiful tabletop creates a setting that feels warm and welcoming, shows your guests that you put some effort into the evening and encourages guests to linger even after dessert.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]