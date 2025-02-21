Meet Iolanda Mansi, General Manager of Hotel Caruso in Ravello

Early last summer, I had the pleasure of staying a few nights at Hotel Caruso in the town of Ravello on Italy's Amalfi Coast. The spreading, elegant property on one of the coast's highest ridges offers breathtaking views out every window and from the ample outdoor space (including an infinity pool), and among the finest coastal cuisine in Italy, enjoyed al fresco. What most impressed me was the warm hospitality at such a renowned luxury hotel. I spoke with General Manager, Iolanda Mansi, about the secret to Caruso's charms.

The gardens below the exterior of Hotel Caruso in the Amalfi Coast town of Ravello.

Where in Italy did you grow up?

I grew up in Ravello; therefore, I am intimately connected to this place. All my memories and the most beautiful moments of my life are inevitably tied to Ravello.

When and how did you become the General Manager of the hotel Caruso?

The appointment is quite recent, but rather than focusing on when and how, I would like to emphasize that beyond the role, what defines me is a great and sincere passion for Caruso and its guests. I have the same enthusiasm as when I first started with the company and at the facility. I still approach guests with that freshness, energy, and desire to learn and challenge myself. I enjoy being side by side with my colleagues and sharing successes and difficulties. I believe these are the essential details that transcend any label or definition because they allow curiosity and the desire to achieve to remain intact, regardless of promotions.

What changes have been made during your tenure?

Certainly, I had to learn to be very flexible and to adapt quickly to situations. I admit that I am already quite agile in adapting due to my character, but I certainly had to open myself up to sectors that were not exactly my forte, such as the financial sector, in order to broaden my range of skills. And, as I said before, curiosity and the desire to learn must never wane.

How many rooms are there and in what configurations?

Caruso has 50 rooms plus two more at Villa Margherita, a structure near the main building. It is a villa surrounded by Mediterranean gardens that can ensure a more intimate and private stay, while obviously enjoying all the comforts of Caruso.

What are the food and beverage offerings and options for dining?

Dining at Caruso offers guests two absolutely unmissable experiences. The Belvedere Restaurant is our fine dining venue, a spectacular location that, under the guidance of our Executive Chef Armando Aristarco , draws from the local, Neapolitan, and Campanian traditions to offer the best without exaggeration or caricature, but with modern techniques that enhance the genuineness of the raw materials and the region's hospitality, especially at the table.

A view of the Amalfi Coast from the terrace of Ristorante Belvedere.

On the other hand, the Caruso Grill, which we love to define as our chic trattoria, is the triumph of the Mediterranean Diet and the cuisine that has made us famous worldwide. It is an equally spectacular location and a hymn to sharing and the joys of the table, thanks to a selection of seemingly simple dishes that pulse with memories, tradition, and local knowledge.

Additionally, I would mention our bar: here, the beauty of the location goes hand in hand with the use of local ingredients, such as the famous Amalfi sfusato, our renowned lemon, which gives the cocktails an extra touch, an unmistakable sign of who we are and what we aspire to be.

What makes your hotel special?

Certainly, being a historic building dating back to the 11th century, being connected to the territory in a thousand different ways, and guaranteeing an intimate experience away from the overly trafficked coastal routes, in direct contact with nature but not isolated because of it. It is no coincidence that Caruso stands on one of the most beautiful hills that characterize Ravello and the Amalfi Coast's landscape, a promontory that allows the gaze to wander uninterruptedly between sky, sea, and mountains. You are just a few steps from the center of Ravello but also in a secluded and privileged position that allows for total relaxation, and thus also inspiration.

The grounds of Hotel Caruso, replete with Mediterranean Gardens.

What is the best part of your job?

The interaction with guests, coming into contact with the world while staying in Ravello, trying to anticipate their needs, supporting their requirements, and, most importantly, fulfilling their desires.

What is the hardest part?

When I realize that I have not been able to fully meet a guest's expectations. In my opinion, everyone should leave Caruso with a smile and a desire to return as soon as possible. If this does not happen, I feel that my mission has not been successful.

How was last tourist season in Ravello compared to the previous two years?

I could describe it as rather fluctuating, inconsistent, certainly not one of the easiest, characterized mainly by many last-minute bookings.

When is the best time to visit Caruso?

I would recommend May when the roses, and not only them, are in full bloom and in the evenings that are slow to arrive because the daylight is incredibly persistent and lasting, a pleasant scent of jasmine spreads and intoxicates. That is the moment when it is truly impossible not to fall in love with Caruso.