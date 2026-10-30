On Gremolata and Death: a Halloween Story Starring Parsley

I’ve been making Gremolata, an Italian condiment built around one main ingredient most people consider just a garnish. I know I did. I used to push parsley to the side of my plate. That habit changed when I moved to California in my early 20s to live in an artist commune with musicians and sculptors who loved Tabbouleh.

The dramatization was contagious, and I later returned to the East Coast with an adapted appreciation for parsley, finishing my anchovy pasta dish with an abundance of the once-ignored leafy green herb. But I never expected that parsley would one day take me from the kitchen to funerary rituals in ancient Rome. Yet here I am, with a jar of gremolata in the fridge and a parsley story that seems to have found me just in time for Halloween.

It all started a few weeks ago when I began craving parsley so insistently that I had to wonder if my body was trying to tell me something. Was I deficient in something? So, I went down the rabbit hole of an online search engine and gave myself a scare when I discovered the herb was associated with death in Greek Mythology and among the Romans (A Terroir of Parsley).

After a week or so of being afraid, I started to drift toward curiosity, recognizing that as of last year, I have been working intimately with death records, compiling written portraits of strangers. Death has been a theme in my life; my inner world was merging with my outer world.

I’m learning more about parsley’s association with death and reconsidering my relationship with what I consume, distilling life one ingredient at a time. This is what’s coming up for me this Halloween as we approach the thinning of the veil.

Maybe you have a memory of someone who is gone. What is the food that holds their memory? Or do you have a feeling, a desire you haven’t nurtured that is taking the shape of something eerie? What’s in your ethereal realm?

Or are you simply inspired, like I have been of late, to make Gremolata?