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On Gremolata and Death: a Halloween Story Starring Parsley

A craving for parsley inspires a recipe for Gremolata and research into the funerary rituals of ancient Rome.

9:00 AM EDT on October 30, 2026

Fresh Italian parsley, a quiet constant across dishes and tables, in a glass of water on a white countertop

Fresh Italian parsley, a quiet constant across dishes and tables.

I’ve been making Gremolata, an Italian condiment built around one main ingredient most people consider just a garnish. I know I did. I used to push parsley to the side of my plate. That habit changed when I moved to California in my early 20s to live in an artist commune with musicians and sculptors who loved Tabbouleh. 

The dramatization was contagious, and I later returned to the East Coast with an adapted appreciation for parsley, finishing my anchovy pasta dish with an abundance of the once-ignored leafy green herb. But I never expected that parsley would one day take me from the kitchen to funerary rituals in ancient Rome. Yet here I am, with a jar of gremolata in the fridge and a parsley story that seems to have found me just in time for Halloween.

It all started a few weeks ago when I began craving parsley so insistently that I had to wonder if my body was trying to tell me something. Was I deficient in something? So, I went down the rabbit hole of an online search engine and gave myself a scare when I discovered the herb was associated with death in Greek Mythology and among the Romans (A Terroir of Parsley). 

After a week or so of being afraid, I started to drift toward curiosity, recognizing that as of last year, I have been working intimately with death records, compiling written portraits of strangers. Death has been a theme in my life; my inner world was merging with my outer world.

I’m learning more about parsley’s association with death and reconsidering my relationship with what I consume, distilling life one ingredient at a time. This is what’s coming up for me this Halloween as we approach the thinning of the veil. 

Maybe you have a memory of someone who is gone. What is the food that holds their memory? Or do you have a feeling, a desire you haven’t nurtured that is taking the shape of something eerie? What’s in your ethereal realm?

Or are you simply inspired, like I have been of late, to make Gremolata?

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