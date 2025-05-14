Skip to Content
Paffuto Brings a Variety of Italian Tastes to South Philly

Three friends run Paffuto in South Philly with an array of Italian offerings from breakfast through dinner.

9:00 AM EDT on May 14, 2025

The colorful Paffuto storefront in South Philly.

Paffuto, on South 8th Street in the Bella Vista neighborhood of Philadelphia, resembles a shop you’d see on a vibrant, lively little street in Naples or Palermo. It’s the brightly colored spot on the corner with a funky red tomato painted on the street cellar doors. Dan Griffiths, Sam Kalkut, and Jake Loeffler are the creative trio of chefs and co-owners who took Paffuto from its Philly pop-up days to a brick-and-mortar establishment, now serving coffee and breakfast, lunch, dinner, and both local and imported goods in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The café menu sees solid Italian street food staples: a variety of panzerotti, including egg and cheese; bacon, egg and cheese with Cooper sharp and house-made hot sauce; plain and pepperoni, but also a chicken Milanese sandwich, and veggie and mortadella panino. The crew even make a light and fluffy maritozzi, among other pastries. There are elevated options for the dinner tasting menu, where seasonal dishes, like prosciutto cotto risotto, cocoa and porcini-rubbed strip steak, and mussels with green garlic, Fresno chili, white wine, and rye focaccia, are featured. They will be unveiling in June a new a la carte menu with 12-15 nightly items from which to choose.

Jake, Sam, and Danny each have ties to Italian roots and culture with a real passion for community and connection. They are committed to creating a hospitable and welcoming space while serving delicious food and beverages. It’s clear to see they’ve already been successful in their goal. People will visit to try their food but stay to enjoy the community they’re creating.

During the Philadelphia Italian Market Festival, Paffuto will feature special guest, Cocco’s Gelato, from 10:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 18th.

