Provare Chicago: Italian Creole Restaurant in West Town

Italian and Creole are not cuisines you expect to see fused together, at least not in Chicago; at Provare in West Town, that contrast is the point.

Located on the corner of Chicago Avenue and Armour Street, with its entrance tucked along the quieter side street, Provare feels like a swanky, private club. Dark walls, marble tables, and chic accents set the tone, while a neon sign above the bar glows orange with the English translation of “provare,” encouraging guests to “Be Ready to Try.”

The cuisine is a blend of fresh Italian-Creole, Southern-style spice with posh presentation. Visionary founder, Chef Jourdan Higgs, is the man behind the restaurant concept. Without formal culinary training, his path into the kitchen was unconventional. “I started cooking for my friends and schoolmates while attending Northern Illinois University,” Higgs says. His Sicilian background, interest in Southern cooking, and hours spent learning techniques on YouTube shaped a style that now defines the restaurant. Chicago certainly embraces its uniqueness.

Higgs got the idea to capitalize on his passion during Covid, at first thinking of starting with a food truck, but, after discussions with his business partner, made the decision to test industry waters with a smaller 40-seat brick and mortar restaurant. After a year of packing the place out every night, he quickly realized, however, that they would have to go bigger with their vision and found vacancy at their current location on Chicago Ave., as well as an expansion location in Houston, where people undoubtedly know and enjoy their Southern cuisine.

Lobster bisque pasta with housemade noodles delivers a rich, Creole influenced take on a classic Italian format.

Most of the menu at Provare will satisfy anyone’s appetite for seafood, Creole-Italian style. The more popular starters are the Fried Lobster Tails and Salmon Eggrolls. The decadence of the fresh lobster paired with the garlic herb butter aioli is undeniably delectable.

For entrees, the Seafood Trio and Lobster Bisque Pasta, both pasta dishes, are signature favorites. Higgs creates all of his pasta in house and sauces are made-to-order. The Cajun spices in his dishes taste as though they are right out of a grandma’s Louisiana kitchen. With non-traditional Creole pairings and Italian cuisine as a foundation, Higgs clearly found a formula that works.

Cocktails named after Chicago neighborhoods are served both upstairs and in Provare’s Prive speakeasy.

The cocktail menu, featuring drinks named after neighborhoods in Chicago, are unique takes on sweet spirits that pair wonderfully with the Southern-Italian spice. And finally, the only dessert on the menu, the butter cake paired with vanilla ice cream and fresh strawberries, was created by Higgs’ pastry chef mother, and is the perfect end to this unique culinary experience.

Butter cake with vanilla ice cream and strawberries offers a simple, rich finish to the meal.

Behind the main dining room, a staircase leads down to “Prive,” the restaurant’s speakeasy. The space is darker, more intimate, perfect for an after-dinner cocktail and music or just a place to privately unwind. Open Thursday through Sunday evenings, it features a menu consisting of Provare’s house favorites, full cocktail list and local Chicago DJs who mix classic remixes that include R&B on Thursdays.

To book a reservation or learn more about Provare visit their website.