San Carlo Osteria Piemonte Celebrates Ten Years in New York City

On a blustery winter night in the heart of SoHo, a bright yellow awning serves as a beacon on a silent stretch of Thompson Street. Within the entrance is a warm space, modern yet rustic, full of romantic fixtures and muted colors, the sound of casual conversation and jazz among the unctuous aromas of Northern Italian comfort food. Welcome to San Carlo Osteria Piemonte .

Celebrating 10 years in New York City, San Carlo Osteria Piemonte was founded by Italian businessman Carlo Rolle as homage to the cuisine of his hometown of Torino. The restaurant’s symbol is that of a Taurus, the “lucky bull” image found in bas-relief among the stones of Piazza San Carlo, the city’s cultural center, where it is believed good luck comes to those who trample the lower part. Good luck comes to those who enter Mr. Rolle’s eatery through seasoned hospitality and an authentic menu that expertly represents the regional cuisine that is among Italy’s most celebrated.

Agnolotti del Plin paired with Barolo at San Carlo Osterie Piemonte. Photo by Krista Zangari.

Lunch and dinner are served seven days a week, with brunch service on the weekends (featuring live music on Sundays from 2-5). The dinner menu is available all day, and it is here, under the auspices of Executive Chef Davide Iacoboni , where the menu shines with la cucina piemontese. Highlights include regional classics such as Vitello Tonato (thin sliced veal served cold under a creamy sauce made from tuna, capers, and anchovy), Agnolotti del Plin (tiny pillows of fresh pasta stuffed with meat served in a rich sauce), and Brasato di Manzo (beef cheek braised in Barolo). There’s also a truffle menu that includes a generous shaving over the region’s signature fresh pasta of Tajarin (an egg-rich, luxurious noodle that resembles a square spaghetti).

Tajarin pasta under a shaving of black truffles at San Carlo Osteria Piemonte. Photo by Krista Zangari.

The Tajarin is also paired with a Ragu di Coniglio (rabbit). A nod to regional neighbor Lombardia is found in a Cotoletta alla Milanese. And a nod to all of the regions of Italy (and more than a few international destinations) is found in the extensive and impressive wine list curated by General Manager Mirko Mennuni that features, most prominently, the heralded reds, including Barolo and Barbaresco, of the Piemonte region.

Mr. Mennuni also oversees the inventive cocktail menu prepared behind the zinc bar stocked with quality Italian spirits. One can find Mr. Mennuni and floor Manager Mauro Cerrina expertly working the room in their casual Italian design wear among the servers in white dress shirts.

General Manager Mirko Mennuni of San Carlo Osteria Piemonte. Photo by Krista Zangari.

Think of San Carlo Osteria Piemonte as an upscale neighborhood joint that serves authentic fare from one of Italy’s capitals of cuisine. Also think of it as an successful actuation of it’s founders vision.

“I'm really excited we have reached the milestone of ten years at San Carlo,” said Mr. Rolle. “In those years we have built lot of memories together with the thousands of customers who decided to visit us and to return. The secret of this is teamwork! People like Mirko, Mauro, Chef Davide, and the entire staff are the real secret to this success.”