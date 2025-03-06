Serie A: Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza & Looking Ahead to the Final 10 Matches

At Appetito, we invite our readers to embrace all aspects of the Italian lifestyle. And while our primary focus is food and drink, we’re bringing you a weekly glimpse of another sacred pillar in Italian culture: soccer. If you’re new to Italy’s Serie A league, check out this guide and get up to speed.

With the final ten matches of the 2024/25 Serie A season upon us, the drama is set to unfold. This year has been nothing short of unpredictable, leaving Serie A soccer fans on the edge of their seats, week after week. Fireworks, both on and off the pitch, continue to fuel tension as we near the Scudetto. To make your experience even better, we’ve got some delicious and super easy-to-prepare recipe ideas to help you enjoy with your friends and family. So get ready for another thrilling weekend of Serie A soccer and Italian food. Buon appetito e buona partita!

Inter Milan & Napoli: Scudetto Race

The Inter Milan jersey is known worldwide for its black and blue stripes, hence the team’s nickname: Nerazzurri. Photo via Unsplash

After last Saturday's match between Inter Milan and Napoli ended in a draw, the gap separating these two in the standings remains razor-thin. A late-game goal for Napoli by midfielder Philip Billing denied Inter a crucial victory in their pursuit of the Scudetto. This match served as a reminder of the relentless spirit Napoli has demonstrated this season, while revealing concerns about Inter’s stamina and their ability to maintain composure under pressure. It’s clear that the final stretch of this season will be tense for both teams, as they seek to overcome any challenges that may hinder them from securing the coveted Scudetto.

When & Where To Watch

Inter Milan vs. Monza

Sat, March 8 at 2:45pm EST on Paramount +

Napoli vs. Fiorentina

Sun, March 9 at 10:00am EST on Paramount +

AC Milan: Champions League Hopes Fade

The dream of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League has begun to disappear for fans of AC Milan. Despite a season characterized by numerous shake-ups – from coaches to players – the results have been far from expected, leaving many puzzled and demoralized. To make matters worse, rumors of a divide among management are swirling in the media, offering little reassurance that a resolution is imminent. This is definitely not the season fans of the Rossoneri had envisioned.

When & Where To Watch

Lecce vs. AC Milan

Sat, March 8 at 12:00pm EST on Paramount +

Juventus vs. Atalanta: Scudetto & Turmoil

The clash between Juventus and Atalanta promises to be nothing short of dramatic. This season has been a rollercoaster for Juventus, while Atalanta started off strong, but have begun to stumble as injuries have taken their toll on the club. The Bianconeri find themselves in a slump, which has left fans frustrated and many raising questions about coach Thiago Motta’s impact. Reports suggest Motta’s standing in the locker room is fading, adding to the club’s turbulence. Meanwhile, despite a recent dip in performance, Atalanta clings to third place with 55 points, keeping their dream of a first-ever Scudetto alive – or, at the very least, a guaranteed spot in next season’s Champions League. With so much at stake for both teams, this match is unmissable!

When & Where To Watch

Juventus vs. Atalanta

Sun, March 9 at 3:45pm EST on Paramount +

Gameday Recipe

A Chicken Caesar salad pizza. Photo: Half Baked Harvest.

With so many matches to catch this weekend, it’s best to keep the menu simple. For the games that fall around the lunch hour or in the late afternoon, be sure to give this Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza a try; it’s a mouthwatering spin on two beloved classics. You can make your own pizza dough in advance, but with many options available at bakeries and delis everywhere, there’s no shame in picking up a pre-made dough. This recipe can be prepared in no time and the final product is guaranteed to please any crowd.

Meanwhile, the clash between Napoli and Fiorentina kicks off early—7:00 a.m. for our friends on the West Coast—making a strong espresso an important part of your matchday lineup. For true authenticity, I recommend brewing with these Kimbo beans. This iconic Neapolitan coffee brand delivers bold intensity and offers the perfect jolt to keep you energized for the big game. If you live near an Italian bakery or pastry shop, consider picking up some sfogliatelle to enjoy with your espresso. In North America, we often view this Neapolitan sweet as a dessert, but in Naples, they’re a classic choice for breakfast at the bar. It’s also not uncommon to see locals (and tourists) wandering the streets of the historic center with this flaky pastry in hand. There’s no doubt that this is a winning combination!