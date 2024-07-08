Skip to Content
Make This Make Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

The classic combo of salad and pizza gets an upgrade with this all-in-one chicken Caesar salad atop a pizza.

9:01 AM EDT on July 8, 2024

Caesar salad pizza

A Chicken Caesar salad pizza. Photo: Half Baked Harvest.

Caesar salad and pizza are something of a classic duo. But combining those two items into a Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza may prove even tastier. Teighan Gerard, cookbook author and creator of the Half Baked Harvest blog, who has amassed more than 5.5 million followers on Instagram, has just the recipe. 

“There are few things I love more than pizza and salad nights at home,” Gerard tells Appetito.

Given the pairing is one of her favorites, she says it’s a no-brainer to top her pizza with her favorite salad.

“This Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza is perfect for nights when you’re in the mood for a really good pizza but can’t decide whether you’d rather just have salad,” says Gerard. 

The recipe, which combines fresh pizza dough, garlic oil, grilled chicken, basil, lemon and two cheeses is droolworthy, as you can see from the Instagram post above.

“Every last bite of this pizza is delicious and will leave you wanting more,” says Gerard. “Caesar salad piled high onto a cheesy pizza is the best of both worlds. Totally delicious!”

While Gerard’s recipe calls for fresh dough, store-bought or pre-made should work just as well.

Check out the full recipe below, which Gerard kindly shares with Appetito:

Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

Recipe by Teighan Gerard
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1-2

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Caesar Dressing

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 mayo

  • 2 tablespoons 2 lemon juice

  • 2 teaspoons 2 Dijon mustard

  • 2 teaspoons 2 Worcestershire sauce

  • 1 1 1⁄2 cloves garlic, grated

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 grated parmesan

  • For the Caesar Pizza

  • 2 1/2 cups 2 1/2 chopped romaine

  • 1 cup 1 seasoned croutons

  • 1 1 ⁄2 pound ball of pizza dough

  • 1 tablespoon 1 extra virgin olive oil

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic, sliced or chopped

  • chili flakes

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 chicken, sliced/shredded

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 shredded mozzarella cheese

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 shredded provolone cheese

  • 1 small 1 Meyer lemon or regular lemon, thinly sliced

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 fresh basil

Directions

  • To make the dressing, combine all ingredients in a glass jar. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Toss the dressing with the romaine, croutons, and parmesan.
  • Preheat the oven to 450° F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough until it's thin (about a 10-12 inch circle). Transfer the dough to a baking sheet.
  • Lightly brush the crust with olive oil, then sprinkle with garlic and chili flakes. Add half of
  • the sliced or shredded chicken. Top with the cheeses. Arrange the lemon slices over the cheese, top with chicken and a handful of basil leaves.
  • Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling.
  • Remove from the oven and top with the tossed Caesar salad. Slice and enjoy!

