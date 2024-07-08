Make This Make Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

Caesar salad and pizza are something of a classic duo. But combining those two items into a Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza may prove even tastier. Teighan Gerard, cookbook author and creator of the Half Baked Harvest blog, who has amassed more than 5.5 million followers on Instagram, has just the recipe.
“There are few things I love more than pizza and salad nights at home,” Gerard tells Appetito.
Given the pairing is one of her favorites, she says it’s a no-brainer to top her pizza with her favorite salad.
“This Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza is perfect for nights when you’re in the mood for a really good pizza but can’t decide whether you’d rather just have salad,” says Gerard.
The recipe, which combines fresh pizza dough, garlic oil, grilled chicken, basil, lemon and two cheeses is droolworthy, as you can see from the Instagram post above.
“Every last bite of this pizza is delicious and will leave you wanting more,” says Gerard. “Caesar salad piled high onto a cheesy pizza is the best of both worlds. Totally delicious!”
While Gerard’s recipe calls for fresh dough, store-bought or pre-made should work just as well.
Check out the full recipe below, which Gerard kindly shares with Appetito: