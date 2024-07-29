Skip to Content
The Favorite Italian Cookbooks of Chef Jordan Frosolone

As one of America's best Italian chefs develops his next project, we thought to ask Jordan Frosolone for a list of his favorite cookbooks.

9:00 AM EDT on July 29, 2024

Chef Jordan Frosolone

Chef Jordan Frosolone. Photo: Francesco Sapienza

Jordan Frosolone, one of Appetito's favorite chefs and friends, is on the move. After relinquishing his role earlier this year as Executive Chef and Partner of the Leopard at des Artistes on Central Park West, Jordan is developing a new concept with an established Italian restaurateur that will launch in Manhattan this autumn.

While we impatiently wait to share the news of Jordan's next endeavor, and to eat his food again, we thought to ask, based on his encyclopedic knowledge of Italian cuisine, for a list of his favorite Italian cookbooks. (Please note: a few of these books are written in Italian, as noted.)

Here you go!

Made in Italy by Giorgio Locatelli

The Italian Baker by Carol Field

The Food of Italy by Waverley Root

The Classic Italian Cookbook by Marcella Hazan

Profumi di Sicilia by Vito Cavallotto Editore (in Italian)

La cucina del sole by Eleonora Consoli (in Italian)

Version 1.0.0

Mezzogiorno by Francesco Mazzei 

Le Ricette Regionali Italiane by Anna Gosetti della Salda (in Italian)

Italian Food by Elizabeth David

Italian Dish by Dish by Monica Sartoni Cesari

I segreti della tavola di Montalbano: Le ricette di Andrea Camilleri (in Italian)

by Stefania Campo

La Cucina del Sud by Giorgio Creti (in Italian)

Sharing Puglia by Luca Lorusso & Vivienne Polak

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

