Our Favorite Food and Drink Gifts: Appetito Gift Guide

Still looking for gifts for the Italian food and drink lover in your life? Appetito has you covered with these exciting selections below, sure to make you a hero around the Christmas tree this year.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Winemaker’s Collection box (Suadela), $315

Selections from Suedela's collectible limited-edition box.

Suedela, founded by a group of Italian wine enthusiasts, has created a collectible box of wines that are themselves collectible—though good luck trying not to drink these special bottles. The limited-edition packaging is by Florentine graphic designer Betty Soldi. The wines are from some of Italy’s best enologi, or winemakers, including Beppe Caviola, Giola Cresti, and others. Super-fans of Italian wine will cherish this unique collection.

Holiday Blend Gift Box (Lavazza), $23.96

You can’t talk Italian food and drink without mentioning coffee. Lavazza’s holiday blend gift box includes a special coffee blend and exclusive artwork made in collaboration with Rifle Paper Co. The box features a Lavazza Blue Ribbon Mug, and an a greeting card also by Rifle. Plus, everything on Lavazza’s online shop is 20% off, making this a great time to stock up on coffee!

Traditional Milanese Panettone from Settepani Restaurant & Bakery (Goldbelly), $75.95

Bilena Settepani modeling her family's panettone.

We’re biased because Bilena Settepani is our at-large correspondent, but her family’s restaurant and bakery are quite objectively one of America’s best producers of the holiday sweet bread panettone. Bilena and her Sicilian-born father Nino hand make their panettone year-round, and have developed some inventive variations, including one featuring Nutella. For this Christmas, they’ve developed eye-catching new packaging that further argues for this being the best holiday gift for Italian food lovers.

Buone Feste Sicilian Holiday Set (Bona Furtuna), $249.95

Restock your larder with this comprehensive set of Sicilian products from Bona Furtuna. Their Sicilian holiday gift set features two bottles of their award-winning extra virgin olive oils, boxes of their favorite dried pastas, a jar of passata sauce, pesto, seasoning and salt blends, honey, and biscotti. Of course, you can also try Bona Furtuna’s EVOO with an annual subscription to Appetito as well, whether for yourself or as a gift.

Deluxe Pasta Gift Box With Apron (Zia Pia), $145

This one checks all the boxes: A decorative tin that your recipient can use forever, plus eight 500g packages of four different shapes of pasta from family-owned Campania pasta factory Di Martino, and an apron—something everybody needs in their kitchen.

Sicilian Pistachio Spread (Milk Street), $19.95

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street store is an online wonderland of Italian and other delights. One of the most irresistible items on offer, and a great stocking stuffer idea for gourmet food family and friends, is this Pistacchiosa, a creamy, aromatic spread made from Sicilian pistachios and extra-virgin olive oil. Perfect for incorporating in desserts or spreading on grilled bread, it’s a unique, delicious spread that evokes Sicily.

Kesté Pizza Go (Kesté), from $22

Pizza lovers around the US can be gifted delivery from one of NYC’s most famous pizzerias. Kesté Pizza & Vino, owned and operated by Roberto Caporuscio, an ingenious pizzaiolo and entrepreneur who has figured out how to deliver frozen pies, in an array of styles (including gluten-free), that are as good as you get from the best pizza spots in New York City.

Negroni Fountain (St. Agrestis), $59.99

The creative distillers of Italian spirits and ready-made cocktails at Brooklyn’s St. Agrestis have a collection of products for the aperitivo enthusiast in your life, starting with the popular Negroni Fountain, which comes in a colorful box and features pre-batched Negronis for approximately 20 cocktails. St. Agrestis also offers other creative gifts, including Amaro Soaked Cherries, Paradiso Aperitivo, and their non-alcoholic bottles, including the new Phony Mezcal Negroni.

Best of Sfoglini Pasta Set (Sfoglini), $26.99

Our favorite New York-based artisanal dried pasta brand offers up a smart collection of four of its most popular shapes, including the Sfoglini Cascatelli by Sporkful, named one of Time’s best inventions of 2021. The cascatelli, along with other shapes included in the set, are designed to hold sauce better, and are made to showcase “the very best of Italian technique and American ingredients,” according to the brand.

Pit Crew Favorites (Divina Market), $79

The online Divina Market features products from family-owned, sustainable farms. Their “Pit Crew Favorites” offers a sizable taste of their best-selling items, which include crowd-pleasers such as sundried tomato-stuffed olives, muffuletta olive salad, fig spread, and much more. This sampler offers a mix of delectable flavros and makes a great gift for food lovers.

Guanciale (Terra di Siena), $47.50

According to Appetito, nothing says “Happy Holidays” like cured Italian meats. What makes a gift from Terra di Siena so unique is that it can include items from a salumeria in the hills of southwestern Virginia owned and operated by a third-generation Tuscan salumi maker who has brought his traditions and skills to the U.S. We recommend gifting their guanciale to any friend or family member who likes to show off their carbonara-making skills.

Wine Club Membership (Roscioli), from $215

The Roscioli Wine Club is based in Rome but ships to North America on a sailboat with nearly zero carbon emissions.

Read our recent contribution from Roscioli’s own Lindsay Gabbard about their standout wine club, which not only makes an amazing gift, but is available at a discount to Appetito readers. Use the code APPETITO25 at checkout for 25-euro ($27.50) off whichever tier of subscription you choose.