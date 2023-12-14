Get to Know the Roscioli Wine Club

For those of you who don’t know Roscioli, it is a staple name in the center of Rome for par-excellence and endless research to curate the best artisanal Italian products, with the Salumeria Roscioli boasting 350 artisan cheeses, 150 cured meats, and some 3,000 wine labels in their cellars — which inspired Anthony Bourdain to film an episode with us.

Our wine club was born from the fact that after the Wine & Food Tasting Dinner, hosted at Rimessa Roscioli , everyone left saying that they wanted to recreate a similar experience back home — from having wines not found abroad, learning about the stories of where the wines come from, learning about wine, and knowing how to pair the wines for maximum enjoyment.

So that was how it started, but in the six years we've been doing it, wow, how it has grown! To simplify the ease of learning about the wine we've added a private QR code to the back label which you can scan with your phone while drinking it to learn about what's in the bottle, including videos about the winemakers, the grape varietal, how to pair the wine, when to drink it, and its overall story.

A tasting at Rimessa Roscioli with our contributor Lindsay Gabbard.

With nearly 2,000 members in the wine club, we also began to think deeply about sustainability and utilized the first commercial sailboat to send over 300 boxes with nearly zero carbon emissions to deliver the wines to our members in the U.S. Our shipper has patented a 100% biodegradable interior packing made from popcorn (of course we never use styrofoam). Each shipment also contains special gifts like artisan olive oils, our Fallen Superhero prints, and The Roscioli Wine Club Times, a newspaper featuring our sommelier's travel stories and insights on wine.

The most exciting news is that we've officially opened Roscioli NYC , and members will also have benefits there, including a complimentary Tasting Dinner (a $130 value) as well as in Rome, with access to casual wine lessons, and added priority for reservations and events. We've also begun to start saving, recovering, and acquiring small vineyard properties which our members will be able to utilize for discounted rates and to become part of the winemaking process (a 2024 project).

The mission of our wine club is to preserve the beauty in this world by working and partnering with those who work and farm sustainably, who care about the planet and future generations, and who value authenticity, biodiversity, and community. We absolutely love what we do, and we hope you'll join us and our mission (and trust me, you'll drink some incredible wines along the way)!

Note: Roscioli wine club offers rare Italian wines from small producers who prioritize sustainability. Membership also comes with a heralded tasting menu with wine pairing at Rimessa Roscioli in Rome or Roscioli NYC. Appetito subscribers are entitled to a 25-euro discount on membership using the code: APPETITO25.