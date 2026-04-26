Sunday Shop: Dior, NOYZ, Prada — Fragrances I Can’t Stop Wearing 

This week, we’re diving into the world of fragrance. Below, I'll share the scents I can’t get enough of lately.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending and timelessly stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Described by Dior as “a sensual bouquet where velvety rose meets the warm embrace of sandalwood” Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is my daily fragrance and has been for years. I love it and regularly receive compliments when I wear it. It’s my all-time favorite scent.

Unmute Mylk de Parfum

NOYZ’s pour-on fragrance milk offers a different take on application that I love. I have been testing a bottle of the brand’s Mylk de Parfum in scent Unmute, which leans heavily into vanilla and amber with notes of plum. I am practically addicted.

I apply the Mylk after I shower and the fragrance lingers for hours. It not only offers an amazing fragrance but hydration—it’s infused with hyaluronic acid.

Drunk Lovers

BORNTOSTANDOUT’s Drunk Lovers is a unisex fragrance intended to capture the feeling of a “lust-fueled night,” according to BORNTOSTANDOUT.

It’s a powerful scent—bold, complex, woody and fresh.

Libre Berry Crush

I’ve recommended YSL Beauty’s Libre Berry Crush before and I’ll recommend it again.

With notes of raspberry, orange blossom, vanilla, coconut and diva lavender, it’s hard to get enough of this sweet scent. It has depth, is bold but not overstated and is utterly indulgent in the best way.

Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum

Floral with notes of jasmine, moss and amber, Prada Beauty's Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum is beautiful. It is intense as its name indicates. According to Prada Beauty, this perfume takes the house’s original and dials it up a notch. It’s a take on femininity that’s intended to be “both powerful and delicate.”

VANILLA SALT

I’ve long been a fan of Ellis Brooklyn’s fragrances. Among them, VANILLA SALT is my favorite.

Founder Bee Shapiro says the fragrance encapsulates the “ease of coastline living”, “effortless grace” and “understated yet luxurious style” she’s found while living in Connecticut. Given my own coastal Connecticut upbringing, I couldn’t agree more. The “vanilla meets the sea” scent is absolutely dreamy, it’s the perfect mix of salty and sweet. I can’t get enough.

The Signature Scent

I am working Crown Affair’s The Signature Scent into my haircare routine. The hair perfume is meant to be uplifting and familiar and it’s intended to be layered with a body fragrance. It’s a subtle addition with notes of yuzu, lemongrass, bergamot, calla lily, fresh water lotus, green tea, teakwood, sandalwood, cedar and amber. It’s delightful.

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