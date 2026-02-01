Sunday Shop: Sweet Valentine’s Day Picks for 2026

I love love in all forms. So, naturally, I love Valentine’s Day—and Galentine’s Day. I view both as an excuse to celebrate all the love in my life, romantic or otherwise.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Golden Heart Stripe Necklace

I’ve long been a fan of Gwen Beloti, the namesake brand of founder Gwen Beloti, which focuses on everyday, accessible and inclusive jewelry. Each piece I’ve seen from the brand is beautifully crafted, high quality and very wearable. For Valentine’s Day, the Golden Heart Stripe Necklace is at the top of my list. Unique and a great option for daily wear, this piece is made with 18 karat gold and CZ stones. It’s perfect for layering and to wear on its own.

Ruffle-Trim Slip Dress

In Festival Red, J.Crew’s Ruffle-Trim Slip Dress is fun, flirty and perfect for a Valentine’s Day date or girls’ night out. The cut is flattering and comfortable—it’s worth having in multiple colorways, I also have it in a black and white polka dot print.

Cotton Sweater Tee

Adorable for Valentine’s Day and into the spring months, Banana Republic’s Cotton Sweater Tee in Peach Prosecco with Embroidery is feminine and chic. With a high crew neck and a straight hem, it has a structured fit. Made with 100% cotton yarn, this style comes in three additional colorways, too.

Metallic Beaded Heart Necklace

Elevated, endearing and appropriate for all ages, J.Crew’s Metallic Beaded Heart Necklace is one that can be worn for Valentine’s, Galentine’s and beyond. It comes in Shiny Matte Gold and is made using recycled-zinc casting that is eco-friendly, according to the brand.

Cotton Crew-Neck Sweater

Who doesn’t love a pop of red on V-Day? A fresh take on a classic crew-neck cut from Banana Republic in color Red Star is timeless and comfortable. The brand said it updated the fit to a “slouchy, dolman-sleeved silhouette” that is appropriate through all seasons with a warm yet light knit.

Pointelle-Knit Peplum Cardigan

If you prefer a red sweater in a peplum style, Madewell’s crimson pointelle-knit cardigan is for you. Flattering and well-made, it’s a style that can span casual and more formal looks, pairing well with jeans or with trousers.

Crescent Moon

I’ve become a huge fan of Strathberry’s bags. I have the Crescent Moon Mini option in Oat and have received tons of compliments while wearing the style. I think the Oxblood colorway would be perfect around Valentine’s Day and for the winter weeks following. It’s well-made and very unique thanks to the color and its Crescent Bar top handle.

Forget Me Not Cherry

If you (or your Valentine) is a collector of or general fan of boots, this one is for you. Country sensation Lainey Wilson’s Golden West Boots has released a limited-edition style, Forget Me Not Cherry, that comes accompanied by a gift with purchase. Made with premium cowhide leather, this pair is high-quality, cherry read and absolutely adorable.

Marston Grand Tote Bag - Somethin’ Sweet in Premium Cotton

Valentine’s Day is a treat-forward holiday. I love a focus on sweets and that extends to wardrobe items. Vera Bradley’s Marston Grand Tote Bag in Somethin' Sweet in Premium Cotton is delectable as it is cute. It’s large enough to use for work and for travel.

Tiny Roxbury Crescent Crossbody

On the opposite end of the bag scale is Vera Bradley’s Tiny Roxbury Crescent Crossbody, an adorable miniature that fits smaller essentials. While less practical, it’s absolutely adorable in the colorway Floral Pouf Withered Rose in Leather.

RPZL Acetate Small Heart Claw Clips

While I’m tempted to recommend my own collaboration pieces with RPZL for purchase, I have to direct you to RPZL’s Acetate Small Heart Claw Clips, which are well suited for any festive moments around a day celebrating love. These are perfect to style one’s hair in a partially-up, partially-down situation. 12/10.

La Fleur Coquette Bow Candle

There’s nothing better than an on-theme candle that remains cute year-round. For Valentine’s Day—or Galentine’s Day—I recommend Candier’s La Fleur Coquette Bow Candle. Meant to emit the feeling of “an unforgettable romantic walk around the heart of Paris” it blends the scent of fresh leaves, rose petals and sandalwood. It’s feminine, chic and the tin’s pink bow print is adorable.

The Fiona Beaded Bag: Icon Edition

I just ordered Anthropologie’s The Fiona Beaded Bag: Icon Edition in Lips for the season. I haven’t yet tested it out but am excited to wear it through Valentine’s Day and beyond. The over-the-shoulder bag is sure to add a pop of color to any look, casual or elevated.

Libre Berry Crush

YSL’s latest scent is a dream. With notes of raspberry, orange blossom, vanilla, coconut and diva lavender, it’s hard to get enough of this sweet scent. It has depth, is bold but not overstated and is utterly indulgent in the best way. Libre Berry Crush is the perfect fragrance for a holiday centered around devotion, connection and adoration.

Heart Spinner Charm and Bar Link Watch Chain Necklace

Madewell’s Heart Spinner Charm is utterly charming. With “yes”, “no” and “maybe” options, it adds a playful touch to any Valentine’s Day look. I have been wearing it on repeat paired with the brand’s Bar Link Watch Chain Necklace in Antique Gold.

Chocolate Negroni Gift Box

The New York Cocktail Co is offering a Chocolate Negroni Gift Box through its partnership with Paris Café that would make a divine Valentine’s Day gift. After all, who doesn’t love a decadent sip and a sweet bite? The set includes a bottled Negroni, Paris Café chocolate, a signature class and a mini grater. NYCC also sells other bottled cocktail gift sets if the Chocolate Negroni doesn’t suit your fancy.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.