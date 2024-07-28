Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Ettitude, Hat Attack, Virginia’s

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

9:00 AM EDT on July 28, 2024

Hi friends. I am writing this edition of Sunday Shop in the early hours ahead of this weekend which seems like it will bring STUNNING summer weather. I’m set to attend a bachelorette party in New York City this weekend, which makes the forecast extra thrilling.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Stone coverlet
Ettititude bedding.

Sleeping: As I’ve mentioned, I’m slowly working on revamping my bedding and I made a recent addition that’s perfect for summer. Ettitude’s Linen+ Quilted Coverlet is light, airy and somehow cozy at the same time. While I’ve placed it as a layer under my duvet — which I think will serve me well in the colder months — I’ve been pushing my duvet down and the coverlet (which I have in Stone) is perfect for hot-weather sleeping. Made with Ettitude’s CleanBamboo Hemp®, the coverlet is meant to be an eco-friendly option.

Micro slouch bag
Hat Attack's Micro Slouch bag.

Carrying: I’ve had plenty of fun playing with handbags this summer, and one option that’s been a favorite lately is Hat Attack’s Micro Slouch Bag. The bag adds a little bit of flair to any summer look — whether you’re sporting jeans, a sundress, the list goes on — and it surprisingly holds a decent amount. When I took it to dinner last Friday, I was able to fit my phone, lip gloss, and my keys and wallet comfortably. 

Casa candle
CASA candle.

Enjoying: Candles are one of life’s simple pleasures. Recently, TAJA Collection gifted me a CASA CANDLE with the text “CASA HINES” in its new “Cherry On Top” scent that I’ve been loving. It’s warm, lovely and I love the personalized touch - this would make a great birthday, engagement or housewarming gift. It’s available in four sizes and two colorways (black and white).

burger with egg on top and fries
The Virginia's Burger, currently also on the menu at Prospect at Scribner's in the Catskills.

Visiting: I stopped in at Virginia’s in the East Village last weekend to finally try their famed burger. It did not disappoint. The burger, a thick patty adorned with onion marmalade and Cabot cheddar and marrow aioli is absolutely droolworthy. But it wasn’t the only menu option that caught my attention — I loved the Local Corn Risotto, a seasonal option made with basil and parmesan, and the Little Gem Salad, too. I also loved that Virginia’s offers mocktails, a preferred Sunday option for me. And if you’re heading upstate anytime soon, Prospect, the in-house restaurant at Scribner’s Catskills Lodge, is currently serving the ever-popular Virginia’s burger.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Q&A: Rebecca Bush on Why She Took Rebecca Elizabeth to Italy

The creator of the in-demand Rebecca Elizabeth brand talks about her dresses, moving production to Italy, and more.

July 26, 2024
Recipes

Grilled Spicy Swordfish Caponata as a Nod to Sicily

Our contributor taps her Italian roots to create a recipe where grilled swordfish is topped with a spicy caponata.

July 25, 2024
Recipes

How to Use Summer Clams to Make Linguini alle Vongole

Our contributor shares a recipe for a quintessential Italian pasta for summer featuring clams fresh from the sea.

July 23, 2024
See all posts