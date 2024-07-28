Sunday Shop: Ettitude, Hat Attack, Virginia’s

Hi friends. I am writing this edition of Sunday Shop in the early hours ahead of this weekend which seems like it will bring STUNNING summer weather. I’m set to attend a bachelorette party in New York City this weekend, which makes the forecast extra thrilling.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Ettititude bedding.

Sleeping: As I’ve mentioned, I’m slowly working on revamping my bedding and I made a recent addition that’s perfect for summer. Ettitude’s Linen+ Quilted Coverlet is light, airy and somehow cozy at the same time. While I’ve placed it as a layer under my duvet — which I think will serve me well in the colder months — I’ve been pushing my duvet down and the coverlet (which I have in Stone) is perfect for hot-weather sleeping. Made with Ettitude’s CleanBamboo Hemp®, the coverlet is meant to be an eco-friendly option.

Hat Attack's Micro Slouch bag.

Carrying: I’ve had plenty of fun playing with handbags this summer, and one option that’s been a favorite lately is Hat Attack’s Micro Slouch Bag. The bag adds a little bit of flair to any summer look — whether you’re sporting jeans, a sundress, the list goes on — and it surprisingly holds a decent amount. When I took it to dinner last Friday, I was able to fit my phone, lip gloss, and my keys and wallet comfortably.

CASA candle.

Enjoying: Candles are one of life’s simple pleasures. Recently, TAJA Collection gifted me a CASA CANDLE with the text “CASA HINES” in its new “Cherry On Top” scent that I’ve been loving. It’s warm, lovely and I love the personalized touch - this would make a great birthday, engagement or housewarming gift. It’s available in four sizes and two colorways (black and white).

The Virginia's Burger, currently also on the menu at Prospect at Scribner's in the Catskills.

Visiting: I stopped in at Virginia’s in the East Village last weekend to finally try their famed burger. It did not disappoint. The burger, a thick patty adorned with onion marmalade and Cabot cheddar and marrow aioli is absolutely droolworthy. But it wasn’t the only menu option that caught my attention — I loved the Local Corn Risotto, a seasonal option made with basil and parmesan, and the Little Gem Salad, too. I also loved that Virginia’s offers mocktails, a preferred Sunday option for me. And if you’re heading upstate anytime soon, Prospect, the in-house restaurant at Scribner’s Catskills Lodge, is currently serving the ever-popular Virginia’s burger.