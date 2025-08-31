Sunday Shop: Fall Bag Guide 2025

Good morning from Clayton, Georgia, where I am spending the holiday weekend. The air is a bit crisper here so I am in the mood to share a little bit of fall inspo. This week, we’re focusing on handbags—my favorite accessory. All are relatively affordable, from brands including Brahmin, J.Crew and Banana Republic, and fun for early and late seasonal wear. Some are definitely appropriate to carry into winter, too.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Mara

In Cherry Lacquer Galloway, this option from Brahmin is a miniature satchel in a lightweight leather that is soft to the touch. It’s understated and cool. While it can be carried by its rolled handles, it can also be carried as a crossbody with an adjustable strap. It’s perfect for fall and for winter, too.

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leopard-Print Calf Hair and Leather

J.Crew’s Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leopard-Print Calf Hair and Leather is unique, spacious and adds a fun touch to any fall look. The two-sided bag pairs well with denim, dresses and any other look for daily wear. It’s available in three additional colorways as well: Golden Chartreuse, Warmed Walnut and Darkest Indigo.

Bordeaux Bag in Tortoise Print Leather

For autumn nights out, the Bordeaux Bag in Tortoise Print Leather is the perfect option. The over-the-shoulder cylinder style is lightweight and fits a phone, wallet, gloss and keys. It’s 90s-inspired and adorable.

Edie Shoulder Bag in Printed Calf Hair

J.Crew is really on top of the bag game this season. The brand’s Edie Shoulder Bag in Printed Calf Hair is feminine, chic and perfect for day-to-night wear. It’s made with 100% calf hair and features custom hardware, an adjustable shoulder strap and a flap and turnlock closure.

Two-Tone Cinched Bucket Bag

Anthropologie’s Two-Tone Cinched Bucket Bag in Light Yellow/Chocolate is a great option that is a little different yet very versatile. Made with faux leather, it can be used with its top handle and with a shoulder strap and is available in two colorways including Red/Maroon. It’s roomy, cute and an easy add to wear with a look that’s dressed down or dressed up.

Mini City Bag by Dragon Diffusion

The Mini City Bag by Dragon Diffusion (sold by Banana Republic) is made with a neutral, tan woven leather and a thin leather strap closure. The bag is timeless and a great option for days on-the-go. It features a St. Christopher medal charm in an ode to the patron saint of travelers, which is Dragon Diffusion’s “seal of authenticity.”

Large Leather East-West Tote

The ultimate big bag for fall, Banana Republic’s Large Leather East-West Tote is great for work or for travel. It’s huge yet effortlessly chic and high quality. It’s stunning, made with leather, featuring braided handles and a drawstring closure to keep all your precious cargo safe. It also comes in suede in Saddle Brown.

Cleo Dark Brown Suede Leather Chain Strap Handbag

Dolce Vita’s Cleo Dark Brown Suede Leather Chain Strap Handbag (sold by Lulus) is a great option for nights out or more formal events with its statement-making chain strap and gorgeous dark brown suede structure.

(Editor’s note: The author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity).

Bliamm Dark Brown Studded Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

The Bliamm Dark Brown Studded Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag from Steve Madden (sold by Lulus) is a great over-the-shoulder style with a fun buckle detail. The vegan leather is subtly distressed and beautiful in a rich brown, decorated with studding on one side, giving the bag a tiny edge. It’s great for daytime or nighttime wear and can fit all the essentials.

