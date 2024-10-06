Sunday Shop: Great Jones, Sabavi Home, Fre Wines

Fall may be here, but we have a few more weeks of pleasant weather before temperatures dip and we move indoors for the foreseeable future (at least those of us who live in the northeast). So, if you’re opting to do any last-minute outdoor hosting before we all settle in for the colder months, you’re in luck. This week, I’m focusing on a few products to elevate your outdoor hosting game.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Great Jones x Calhoun & Co. picnic blanket.

Staying warm:

I love a picnic blanket and the Great Jones x Calhoun & Co. Picnic Blanket is excellent to sit on, but also to sit under, especially as temperatures drop. With a design that honors tinned fish, it’s appropriate for food and design lovers.

No shattering:

When I host on my patio, I often buy plastic cups. They look so… meh. But I tend to be clumsy, and I don’t want to drop any glassware outdoors.

Luckily, there are a few reusable, dishwasher-friendly options to keep in mind. I love the look of Sabavi Home’s Bold Drinkware Revel Polycarbonate Nick & Nora, Set of 6 — plus they are “virtually unbreakable.”

I also used the Urbo Outdoor Sage White Wine 14oz and the Urbo Outdoor Gray Champagne Flute 6oz all summer long, and I am obsessed — so chic and the color scheme is lovely for fall, too.

For sober October guests:

I can give a hundred and one recommendations for a good bottle of wine to enjoy outside with your guests, but given that we’ve entered Sober October, it might be more apt to share a recommendation for an NA option. Fre Wines recently launched its Pinot Grigio — a fruity, crisp and sweet option that is delicious indoors and outdoors.

Appetito may earn a commission when you purchase a product from links featured on the site.