Sunday Shop: Laya, Change of Scenery, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

We are about to be in the thick of summer, my favorite time of year.

And better yet, Fourth of July is fast approaching — and what’s better than a holiday associated with beach days, melty popsicles, burgers and fireworks? So, in case you’re feeling patriotic and are opting to celebrate, or just want to throw on something adorable and seasonally appropriate, I’ve listed a few pieces below that I think are worth purchasing this year.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Fourth of July Faves

Vineyard Vines USA Summer Intarsia Shawl Cardigan.

For a backyard barbecue or beach night, the Vineyard Vines USA Summer Intarsia Shawl Cardigan is the perfect top layer for when temps drop. It’s classic and the quality is excellent, making it a timeless addition to one’s wardrobe.

If you’re hitting the beach, I’d opt to wear the Laya Goodbye Stranger in Navy. Comfortable and chic, this is another classic option that will stand the test of trends. For a cover-up option, pair with Change of Scenery’s Rebecca Skirt in Fresh White, a beautiful semi-sheer, lightweight crinkle gauze option. And while you’re heading out the door, throw some snacks into Pillowpia’s Modern Market Tote.

Pillowpia Modern Market Tote.

If you’re kicking around at home or attending a casual backyard affair, opt for Caral Light Blue and White Striped Boxer-Style Shorts by Steve Madden (sold at Lulus). They’re light, comfy, and super on-trend with boxer shorts being all the rage this summer. I’d pair with a white tank or crop top or a navy option, perhaps.

Vineyard vines seersucker strapless dress.

I’ve never experienced a formal Fourth, but if that’s on your docket, another great Vineyard Vines option is the Seersucker Strapless Dress in Nautical Navy. It’s pretty, and unique with a structured silhouette featuring a ruffle.

Summit One Vanderbilt.

One more note on celebration: I may be out of town for the Fourth of July — but there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the city, too. If I were in the city, the celebration I would most want to attend is at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt. SUMMIT is hosting a ticketed Fourth of July event from 7 to 10:30 p.m. with stunning views of the Hudson River fireworks, drinks, bites, games and more.