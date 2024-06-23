Sunday Shop: No Bull, Zero Restriction, Lawn Club

I’ve been feeling sporty lately between ClassPass ventures at SoulCycle and Pure Barre, outdoor runs and long walks in the summer heat and a visit to Lawn Club.



So, this Sunday, I’m opting to focus on a few of my recent favorites in an athletic sphere — options for training, running, sweating, and for fun.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

To wear:

No Bull Drive: No Bull’s Drive shoe is lightweight, comfortable and great for training purposes. Available in men’s and women’s sizes, it’s meant to be worn on the tread or in the gym and better yet it has a sleek look and feels ultra-cool.

Altra Experience Flow: Altra’s Experience Flow shoe comes in five colorways and is a great option for running - including for long distance training. The shoe, which is quite breathable, provides a smooth ride thanks to its design which features a 4mm heel to toe drop.

icebreaker Women's 125 Cool-Lite™ Merino Blend Sphere III Tank.

Icebreaker Women's 125 Cool-Lite™ Merino Blend Speed Tank: Having been partial to workout tops with a built-in bra for a few years, I was surprised to find how much I’ve loved wearing Icebreaker’s Women's 125 Cool-Lite™ Merino Blend Speed Tank for workout classes and for runs and walks - it’s lightweight, comfortable and flattering. 10/10.

Zero Restriction Ace Dress.

Zero Restriction Ace: Zero Restriction’s Ace Dress is undoubtedly my new top choice when it comes to workout dresses. Made with a stretch poly spandex mesh, it’s moisture wicking and super cute. The dress comes with separate shorts that feature an elastic waistband and the dress is UPF 50.

Reprise Sage Shorts.

Reprise: Reprise’s Sage shorts are a new favorite for me — super comfortable and plastic-free, the shorts are made with pockets from plant-based fabric and are appropriate for working out or for kicking around at home. The shorts are high-rise and feature an 8-inch inseam - they’re a great option that doesn’t ride up. One note: The brand recommends sizing up if you run between sizes.

To take care:

OffCourt Performance Body Spray: I’ve mentioned my love for OffCourt before but in an athletic roundup I’d be remiss if I did not bring the brand up again. OffCourt’s Performance Body Spray is the perfect thing to throw into your gym bag in case of a needed post-workout refresh - it smells great and is functional, too. An aluminum-free deodorant and body spray, OffCourt Performance Body Spray is meant to be sprayed under the arms and on clothing. I’d recommend the Fresh Citron + Driftwood though a number of long-lasting scent options are available.

To visit:

Lawn Club.

Lawn Club: Situated in the Seaport in Manhattan, the Lawn Club has dubbed itself “New York’s Leisure Headquarters.” Lawn Club is made up of a massive space of greens indoors and on a terrace giving guests plenty of room to play available lawn games including Croquet, Kan Jam, Beersbee, Bocce, and a slew of others. I visited with my boyfriend and another couple and found it to be the perfect active date-night option (as much as we love spending hours over a meal it’s nice to incorporate activities). Lawn Pong, a similar option to beer pong but played with garbage cans and basketballs, claimed the number one slot in terms of best games for us. And in addition to plenty of play-options, Lawn Club offers “Lawn Sustenance” — which was quite solid — and an extensive drinks menu, in addition to a bar that exists outside of the Lawn Club’s space in Seaport. I’m already jonesing to return, perhaps with an even bigger group.

SoulCycle studio The Barn in Bridgehampton.

SoulCycle: SoulCycle has been a highlight for me lately. I enjoy nearly any workout class but especially love a spin class — I actually have a Peloton at home but SoulCycle has taken the cake in the last few months. I don’t go too frequently - it’s more like a workout treat for me to attend SoulCycle. Every time I go, I leave feeling energized and satisfied … must be something about the darkened room, heart-pumping workout and the music that matches. Definitely one to add to your list if you haven’t yet been — and if you’re already a loyal rider, SoulCycle has been hosting a “Wellness Weekend” for its community in Bridgehampton, New York featuring different wellness treatments and perks.