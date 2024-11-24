Sunday Shop: SEEN, Patrick Ta Beauty, Cecchi’s

I’m writing this week’s Sunday Shop from the air, on my way back from a conference in Phoenix. While there, I stayed at J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa, which was gorgeous, and in the process of a massive holiday transformation. I know Thanksgiving is just this week but I can’t pretend seeing palm trees lit up, a gingerbread village and more didn’t bolster my Christmas spirit - but more to come on that in an upcoming guide.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Haircare on-the-go: While in Phoenix, I was testing a new-to-me hair and skin focused travel set from SEEN Hair Care. I was using the brand’s Travel Trio, Scented. The set includes a shampoo, conditioner and blow out creme and it was great. Sometimes, while traveling, I feel frustrated at not having my usual hair care (which can be remedied by using refillable travel size bottles) but I loved this set so much that I think I’ll start using SEEN’s full sized products at home, too. My hair was less frizzy, soft-to-the touch and super fresh after use.

Holiday shine: I love a shimmery eyeshadow year-round but it feels extra appropriate near the holidays — and Patrick Ta Beauty’s recently released Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo palettes are the perfect beauty-routine add-on this year. I particularly love the “We Need Better Lighting” duo, a pearl and gold sparkle combination (and the rest of the collection is on my wishlist). These mini palettes would make for a great stocking stuffer.

Perfect late fall dine: Earlier this month, I stopped in at Cecchi’s in the West Village. This modern American restaurant from Michael Cecchi-Azzolina is one to add to your must-hit list. Cecchi’s presents an atmosphere that is equal parts hip and comfortable with classic menu options and a space that attracts a chic crowd. By 8 p.m. on a Friday the restaurant was full, hopping with standing-room only customers taking up residence at the bar - and for good reason. Menu favorites from the dirty martini to the apricot-glazed ribs to the Not a Wedge salad to the Cecchi’s Burger to the ice cream sundae have lived rent free in my brain since I stopped in. I’ve already made a second reservation.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday opportunities we love: One of the biggest shopping events of the year has already kicked off with plenty of brands offering early deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — or Black Friday Week, as retail giant Amazon put it on their site Friday.

Here are some deals we love from brands we’ve written about in Sunday Shop in past editions:

Lulus: Between Nov. 25 and 29, Between Nov. 25 and 29, Lulus will give discounts of up to 90% including inventory in its bridal section. The sale is sitewide. Then, for Cyber Monday, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 Lulus will offer an extra 50% off sale.

Nordstrom: is offering deals up to 50% off in all categories. The Black Friday sale, which has already begun, will run through Nov. 29 and Cyber Monday deals will kick off Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 3. Nordstrom is offering deals up to 50% off in all categories. The Black Friday sale, which has already begun, will run through Nov. 29 and Cyber Monday deals will kick off Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 3.

Kate Somerville: Skincare brand Skincare brand Kate Somerville is offering 30% off across its site plus free shipping on orders above $30 until Dec. 3.

dpHUE: Haircare company Haircare company dpHUE is offering 30% discounts sitewide from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4.

… and there are, of course, plenty more worth mentioning but my flight is landing soon. I’ll certainly be shopping the above! Happy sales!