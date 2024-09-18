Skip to Content
Cocktails

How to make Old Fashion Cafe’s $50 Golden Martini 

The Soho cocktail lounge and restaurant from Apulian brothers celebrated Fashion Week with a luxe martini. Here’s how to make it at home.

10:00 AM EDT on September 18, 2024

Golden Martini

Golden Martini from Old Fashion Cafe.

New York Fashion Week might have come to a close but that doesn’t mean that the celebration of fashion should come to a halt.

And Old Fashion Cafe, in the heart of New York’s SoHo neighborhood, is committed to celebrating style in cocktail form with its Golden Martini, which is listed on the restaurant’s menu at $50 per drink.

“Inspired by Milan’s timeless glamor and the vibrant energy of New York Fashion Week, we crafted the Golden Martini,” say brothers Antonello and Piero Iacca, who own the cocktail bar.

“We wanted our cocktail to capture the essence of both cities—elegant and bold,” the duo say. “With luxurious gold leaf and a refined blend of flavors, including Seventy One Gin Super Premium, the Golden Martini is our tribute to high fashion and the art of mixology.”

The Iacca brothers shared their recipe with Appetito for those who may not be able to visit Old Fashion Cafe for the special sip. “Cheers to a drink that celebrates style and sophistication!”

Old Fashion Cafe’s Golden Martini

RECIPE

2 ounce Seventyone Gin, stir and strain

3 drops basil olive oil on top

