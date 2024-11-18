10 Tasty Gifts From Italy for the Food & Wine Lover in Your Life

If someone you know spends most of their money on food and wine , an edible gift is a great idea. Below is a list of delicious gifts from around Italy curated by me, an ex-pat living in Italy who operates Taste Florence Food Tours .

Many of the products I recommend are from Tuscany where I have lived for over 20 years, while others I've discovered during extensive travels.

You can come on over and get them in person, though all are available for shipping to the US.

1. Biscotti & Holiday Cakes

Mixed cookies from Leonardo in Florence.

For those who can’t make it to Florence to sink their teeth into local biscotti, there are great places that ship cantuccini to your door, like Leonardo . Don’t miss their other sweets, like panettone and pandoro. Located inside Florence’s Mercato Centrale, Cantucci Lory biscotti can be found at select vendors in the US, like HomeGoods.

2. Coffees & Teas

An espresso at Dini Caffè.

Florence has several coffee roasters, and at least three are within a stone’s throw of the historic center. The Mokaflor headquarters is only a quick cab ride from the train station, where you can take a tour or choose from several coffee classes for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Dini Caffè roasts their coffee right in town and offers shipping to the US and Europe. For tea lovers, La Via del Tè has a wide variety of teas to choose from. Mokaflor coffee and espresso also available via Amazon.

3. Freshly Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olives on the branch at Castello di Trebbio.

The best time of the year to enjoy olive oil is when it has just been pressed and bottled, which is happening now in many parts of Italy. Castello del Trebbio not only produces olives, but they also have their own frantoio, olive press, so they are able to control the production from tree to bottle. Their award-winning extra virgin olive oil is made under the passionate supervision of Anna Baj Macario. (While you’re ordering oil, have them throw in some saffron, which they also produce in the Florentine hills).

4. Truffles

White truffles from the Savini family. Photo courtesy of Savini Tartufi.

For the truffle lover in your life, your search for a gift ends here. Savini are reputable, family-owned and operated truffle hunters and purveyors. Order items online or gift a truffle hunt with their fabulous truffle dogs for a special experience in Tuscany. Also available via Amazon.

5. Cheese*

Aged Pecorino cheese. Photo by Toni Mazzaglia.

Italy produces so many amazing cheeses, it would be a shame to limit yourself to the usual suspects you find at your local grocery store. Contact vendors directly in Italy, like Rome’s Volpetti to have cheeses shipped to your door. In the US, try the Mozzarella Company for Texas-produced Italian-style cheeses if you seek immediate gratification and want to skip international shipping costs.

6. Pistacchio Products

Pistachio cream from Caraci in Sicily.

Bronte, Sicily is considered one of the best production areas in the world for pistachios. Everyone is nuts for pistachio cream right now, and Caraci has great prices on their creams, pestos, and other pistachio specialties.

7. Italian Knives

Coltelleria L’Artigiano knives.

You’ll need a knife to slice an aged Italian cheese or spread that pistachio cream from Sicily. Italy has a rich history of making knives with breathtaking craftsmanship, and Coltelleria L’Artigiano is a great source.

8. Wine

The Roscioli Wine Club features many of Italy's hidden treasures.

Curated wine clubs like Roscioli Wine Club in Rome or Le volpi e l'uva in Florence can deliver great wines to your home so you can share with friends and family. This gift card for a wine tasting with me is a great gift for anyone traveling to Florence.

9. Balsamic Vinegars

Traditional Balsamic Vinegar from Modena. Photo by Toni Mazzaglia.

Authentic balsamic vinegars are a special gift, and perhaps the most perfect of gifts for anyone you consider a food snob. Unsure what authentic balsamic vinegar is? Read this Buyer's Guide I previously created for Appetito readers.

10. Digestives & Beyond

This naturally-made potpourri from L'Oficina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella doesn't trigger perfume allergies. Photo by Toni Mazzaglia.

L'Oficina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella is a gorgeous establishment founded by monks centuries ago. They have gifts to tickle all the senses, like perfumes and candles, soaps and lotions, and digestives, such as their famous Alchermes. Also available via Amazon.

*Author’s Note: as tempting as it may be, don’t order any meats or soft cheeses if you live outside of Italy/Europe. For example, US customs does not allow fresh produce, soft cheeses (hard under vacuum packing: yes), or any meats.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

