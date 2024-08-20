Stock Up Your Italian Pantry for Fall

Forget about spring cleaning—it’s time for fall pantry stocking. As much as we love the summer bounty of produce at the markets, this changing of the seasons works in the favor of home cooks.

Below, we’ve compiled a dozen-plus items to order now and have on hand for everything from Italian-style snacking to easy weeknight meals to creating a better school lunch for kids.

This isn’t a comprehensive list, but we have selected items and products that we recommend, and which we hope will encourage you to stock your pantry. Where appropriate, we’ve also included links to recipes to put your new products to use.

Partanna Castelvetrano Olives ($8.99, 12-ounce jar)

These olives from southwest Italy are often called out by name in recipes, especially when calling for richly textured, nutty-flavored olives. Castelvetranos are larger-than-average green olives that are great for snacking, used in a Martini, or chopped up and used in an olive spread.

A’Siciliana Aranciata Sparkling Sicilian Blood Orange Soda ($59.99, 24-pack of 11.5 oz. cans)

As the days grow shorter, a hit of flavor from this Sicilian blood orange soft drink can bring a needed burst of sunshine. Lightly carbonated and less sweet than typical American soft drinks, A’Siciliana’s beverage is made with freshly squeezed Arancia Rossa di Sicilia blood oranges harvested from the Sicilian coast. It’s great to have a case on hand for a flavorful soft drink treat or for use in a lunch box.

Bona Furtuna Onion Taralli ($7.95, 200g or .44 lb)

The latest addition to the Bona Furtuna line of products is taralli, the crunchy Italian snack that’s perfect for an in-between meals treat or as an addition to a charcuterie board. For those who love the flavor of caramelized onions, these baked knots will become a favorite new addition to your snacking repertoire.

Bona Furtuna Original Passata Sauce ($43.95, 4-pack of 1.5 lb. jars)

When you need a simple tomato sauce, try this passata made with organic Corleonese heirloom tomatoes, add herbs and seasonings, and serve it over your favorite pasta. We suggest starting with a 4-pack because we made the mistake of trying only one bottle, using it, loving its pure tomato flavors, and wishing we had more in the pantry!

D’Artagnan Cooked & Skinless Chestnuts ($9.99, 7 oz.)

Nothing says fall like the earthy chestnut. In case you don’t have access to a chestnut tree, purchase a pack of these prepped, ready-to-eat chestnuts and add them to Italian dishes alongside wild truffles or mushrooms, or with root vegetables, poultry, and game meats.

D’Artagnan Lamb Rib Chops Double Cut Bone-In, ($159.99, 6 double-cut chops, 6.25-7.20 oz. each)

Here at Appetito, we love a good lamb chop, which is why you’ll find recipes for spicy Roman Lamb Chops Scottadito, Roman trattoria–style Grilled Lamb Chops, and umami-rich Fried Lamb Chops with Anchovy Sauce. So while lamb chops are not something to add to your pantry, per se, we recommend getting high-quality chops to add to your freezer and employ when the mood for a hearty lamb dish strikes.

Rustichella d’Abruzzo Bucatini ($18.57, 2-pack, 500g each)

You will be hearing more about one of our favorite dried pasta brands, Rustichella d’Abruzzo, which is made with high-quality grains and mountain spring water from the scenic Abruzzo region. We’ve tried a range of this family-owned brand’s pasta and have been amazed by the flavors and digestibility. Start with a 2-pack of bucatini and be prepared to want more.

Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba ($18.95, 9 oz. jar)

Dining at San Francisco’s excellent Che Fico (or their more recent Bay Area second location) is a splendorous experience of fresh and thoughtfully preserved ingredients, yielding memorable flavors. Fortunately, the chefs have created a few products to bring the experience home, such as this Italian answer to the ever-popular chili crisp. Made with tangy vinegar, garlic, and Fresno chilies, this bomba may become your go-to condiment for heat in Italian and non-Italian dishes alike.

Divina Market Sliced Pepperoncini ($8, 15.5 oz)

These sliced Greek peppers are a great addition to any Mediterranean-style salad, or served along with prosciutto, taralli, and other charcuterie board fixtures. Keep a jar in the fridge anytime you need to add a pop of heat and crunch to whatever you’re making.

Bona Furtuna Heritage Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($39.95, 500 ml)

Of course, Appetito’s annual subscribers already know about this exceptional organic extra-virgin olive oil from Sicily, as it’s included with your purchase. Should you need to stock up with additional bottles, or want to try a smaller (100 ml, $10.95) or much larger (3 L, $150) bottle, we won’t stop you!

Guerzoni Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena ($48.50, 8.4 oz.)

Husband-and-wife team Felice and Iride Guerzoni converted their family farm to biodynamic in the 1980s, in part to help fight pollution in their hometown Modena. Today, their son continues to run the family business with an eye toward protecting the environment while producing high-quality products such as this gold series balsamic vinegar, which you can use to enhance flavors in any number of dishes, salads, snacks including Parmigiano Reggiano, and more.

Burlap & Barrel Tutto Porchetta ($11.99, 2 oz.)

Burlap & Barrel’s single-origin spices have earned a following in the chef community, and home cooks should take notice: Their products take dishes to the next level. This blend of fennel, garlic, and herbs will add the familiar flavor of classic porchetta to whatever you put it on, from grilled meats to veggies, as well as soups and sauces. Trust us, you’ll taste the difference.

Bona Furtuna Wild Foraged Fennel Pollen ($20.21, 1.05 ounces)

We’ve written about the magic of fennel pollen, but in case you haven’t tried adding it to a dish yet, stock up now and try it. Bona Furtuna’s fennel pollen is wild-foraged and adds a slight touch of sweetness to sauces, poached chicken or salmon, or sprinkled into soups and stews.

Cento San Marzano Organic Peeled Tomatoes, ($24.97, 6 cans, 28 oz. each)

Sure, you can head to the grocery store and find cans of organic San Marzano tomatoes, but we’re talking about stocking your pantry here. Order a 6-pack of Cento’s organic peeled San Marzanos and put the tomatoes to use in classic Italian sauces, dips, and more.

Colavita Cannellini Beans ($22.95, 12 cartons, 13.4 oz. each)

Stock up on cannellini beans and make salads, soups, and sides from fall through winter. This is an ingredient with more bang for your buck than just about anything: they’re nutritious, easy-to-use, and versatile. Try them in this Tuscan White Beans recipe.

Safe Catch Wild Sardines ($30, 12 tins, 4.4 oz. each)

These boneless, skinless filets are sustainably caught and certified dolphin and turtle safe. You won’t feel guilty for eating this fish, and you will feel a health boost, as sardines are nutrient-rich and a great source of Omega-3s. Packed in water or olive oil, Safe Catch’s wild sardines are a snap to use; you don’t even have to drain the tin, as the fish oils provide yet another reason to add these to your salads, pastas, and other dishes.