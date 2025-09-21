Skip to Content
Sunday Shop: TilePix, Via Carota Craft Cocktails, Romeo’s

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

3:50 PM EDT on September 21, 2025

Today is the last day of summer. Sigh. I am always a little sad about the end of summer. Though, I am excited about the new beginnings fall will bring. I don’t think I’ve ever really let go of that back-to-school feeling completely, despite now having reached age 30.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Jonathan Adler x TilePix

Summer may be over as of midnight, but I’m hanging on to memories of beach days, PTO and all things summer vacation—and I’ve taken that practice one step further by incorporating a number of TilePix’s Jonathan Adler Collection tiles in a small gallery next to my desk.

I have some of the tiles from the “Playa” line (currently available in glass and with frames in bundle form and as individual tiles) mounted to remind me of the warmer months and the joy I felt this summer as we head into fall. The art is fun, bright and beautiful and the hanging process was a breeze. I may move them around later to mix and match my own art and photos in for an expanded gallery wall.

A Via Carota Collab with Simon Pearce

Via Carota Craft Cocktails has launched a glass in collaboration with Vermont-based Simon Pearce. The Greenwich Lowball is made from hand-blown glass  and includes a chevron pattern that matches Via Carota Craft Cocktails’ bottles. 

The Greenwich Lowball is being sold as a pair for $160 and has also been released as a co-branded entertainment set featuring the two glasses, two Via Carota bottled cocktails and a cocktail stirrer for $260. 

Romeo’s
I stopped by Romeo’s for drinks with friends on Thursday night and had—as I always do there—a fabulous time.

The retro yet sophisticated bar focuses on classic cocktails with a twist that are sure to please. We enjoyed everything we tried. The bar offers the perfect vibe for an evening out with friends and the energy only picks up as the night goes on. Romeo’s cosmo is my go-to order when I stop in, and I love their espresso martini, too.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

