Sunday Shop: Veronique Gabai, Anecdote, KC Chic Designs Jewelry

Summer is officially coming to a close — and I’m starting to think about all the best things that come with fall. Yes, I am a pumpkin fan, though I’m partial to pumpkin bread over a latte option. I’m also looking forward to more sweaters, negronis at cocktail hour, and changing leaves.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Falling for fragrances: I am a bit of a fragrance addict. I love testing new scents, and I’m testing two this fall.

Veronique Gabai Délices des Bois.

Veronique Gabai’s Délices des Bois, which launched earlier this month, is meant to provide an “unexpected moment of pure bliss,” according to its description. The scent, which has notes of patchouli, jasmin, fig, lemon and sandalwood, is alluring and deep. The fig is the bottle’s “hero,” at the center of the special scent.

Ellis Brooklyn’s recent release is invigorating, too. It’s no secret that I love this brand’s fragrances and DEAR SKY is no exception from the rule. Meant to be an “ode to the American west” the scent is floral, light and fun with notes of white peony, strawberry leaf, honeydew melon and galbanum.

Planners from Anecdote Goods.

Organizing: As I work towards becoming more organized - a forever challenge for me — I’ve started using a planner from Anecdote. The planner offers monthly, weekly and daily sections - with to-do list elements, goals, and hourly scheduling options. It’s helped me to visualize my day. And while my journey to becoming organized continues, the Daily Workflow Planner is definitely a helpful tool.

Wearing: I have been living in the Edgy 316L Stainless Steel Pendant 4 Piece Necklace Layering Set from KC Chic Designs Jewelry lately. With mixed metals trending, this set — which doesn’t come connected and in adjustable lengths — is perfect for the start of fall. It matches nearly everything, though I am loving it to add a flair to my basics.