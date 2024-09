These fuss-free pumpkin spiced ricotta beignets are the perfect treat for a rainy fall afternoon, when you want to curl up on your sofa, wrapped in a blanket, enjoying your favorite movie. The Nutella filling oozes out of the warm beignet, adding a decadent layer of flavor, while the pumpkin puree makes them ethereally light and moist while the pumpkin spice and orange zest taste like fall.

Enjoy!