How to Make an Italian American Poppyseed & Pear Salad 

As the end of summer nears, this salad serves as a nice transition into fall with the use of pear coupled with Feta and a zingy dressing.

9:00 AM EDT on August 26, 2025

An Italian American Poppyseed & Pear Salad.

An Italian American Poppyseed & Pear Salad by Cassanddra Culver.

As we transition from summer into fall, this delicate salad is a beautiful blend of pears, cheese, and fresh garden lettuce. The dressing is what brings the dish together with notes of fresh orange juice, poppyseed and coriander.

My Italian grandmother always made this salad at Christmas time, and it has been a staple in our family. The Feta Cheese isn’t necessarily Italian, but it still gives you a nice Mediterranean-style finish.

I normally make 1/2 the salad for one night to feed a family of four. I save the remaining dressing in the fridge to make the remaining salad ingredients the next night. If storing in the fridge, store salad separately from the dressing, otherwise lettuce will wilt. 

Enjoy!

An Italian American Poppyseed & Pear Salad

An Italian American Poppyseed & Pear Salad

Recipe by Cassandra Culver
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Salad

  • 5-6 5-6 cups mixed greens (bibb, red leaf)

  • 1 1 Red Bartlett pear, cut into thin, lengthwise slices

  • 1/2 1/2 red onion, cut into thin, half moon slices

  • 6 oz. 6 Feta cheese (add more for preference)

  • For the Dressing

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 olive oil

  • 1/8 cup 1/8 lemon juice

  • 1/8 cup 1/8 apple cider vinegar

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 dry mustard

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 coriander

  • pinch salt

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 poppy seed

  • 1-2 tbsp. 1-2 orange juice concentrate

Directions

  • In a large salad bowl, add salad ingredients together. 
  • In a mason jar or glass jar with lid, add dressing ingredients.
  • Screw cap tightly and shake vigorously until all ingredients are thoroughly mixed. 
  • Pour dressing over salad and gently fold together. 
  • Serve immediately. 

