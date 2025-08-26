How to Make an Italian American Poppyseed & Pear Salad 

As we transition from summer into fall, this delicate salad is a beautiful blend of pears, cheese, and fresh garden lettuce. The dressing is what brings the dish together with notes of fresh orange juice, poppyseed and coriander.

My Italian grandmother always made this salad at Christmas time, and it has been a staple in our family. The Feta Cheese isn’t necessarily Italian, but it still gives you a nice Mediterranean-style finish.

I normally make 1/2 the salad for one night to feed a family of four. I save the remaining dressing in the fridge to make the remaining salad ingredients the next night. If storing in the fridge, store salad separately from the dressing, otherwise lettuce will wilt.

Enjoy!