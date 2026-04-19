Sunday Shop: YSE Beauty, Estelle’s, Hudson Local and more

I know I often lead with a theme but this week I would like to share a few products—and places—that have made my month better.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending and timelessly stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

The Overachiever - Brightening & Depuffing Eye Masks

YSE Beauty’s The Overachiever eye masks are non-slip and great for regular use for brightening and depuffing. The boxes include six pairs made with Vitamin C, Allantoin and peptides.

Daily Resilience - MGO 300+ / UMF 10+

Three Peaks’ Mānuka Honey is a wonderful breakfast routine addition. It can be used in many ways—stirred into tea, eaten from the spoon or in other recipes. I’ve been including it in my oatmeal. It’s potent and delicious.

Estelle’s

I implore you to visit Estelle’s this spring.

Located in the Meatpacking District, Estelle’s lives in The Gansevoort Hotel and I am fully planning to become a regular. I visited Thursday for the first time (during the most gorgeous, unseasonably warm day) and had the best evening. We dined al fresco and started with crisp dirty martinis, Beets (with labneh and horseradish) and Oysters on the Half Shell. Then I enjoyed the Halibut, which was also good. Desserts were standout—I can’t stop thinking about them days later. I especially loved the chocolate mousse which included honeycomb.

Bubba® 52 oz Insulated Keg

Available in 12 colorways, the bubba® 52 oz Insulated Keg has become my hydration BFF. I carry it with me from the gym to my desk—it’s bulky, sure, but the size makes it easy to use without constant refills. I love it.

The Anti-Breakage Hat in Alabaster

Bollide’s The Anti-Breakage Hat in Alabaster is a new addition to my closet and perfect for weekend errands when I sometimes don a baseball cap. Made with an interior lining of mulberry silk and infused with medical-grade silver ions, the hat is made to reduce damage. It allows wearers to extend their haircare routine to days on-the-go. It’s unisex and adjustable.

Hudson Local

I'd also recommend stopping into Hudson Local this spring—or visiting its sister restaurant, Hudson VU, for a rooftop experience.

The Hell's Kitchen hotspots are located in the Ink 48 Hotel. While the view takes center stage upstairs at Hudson VU, the menu is the star downstairs at Hudson Local (though the rooftop menu bites are delicious, too).

The restaurant is headed up by Carlos Letona, Hudson Local's executive chef and the wine program is curated by Elia Chuaqui, Hudson Local's sommelier. I'd recommend trying the Miso-Glazed Chilean Sea Bass and the Truffle Fries. The burger is also on my list to try in the future.

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