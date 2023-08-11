A Luxury Fashion and Pasta Collab, Koreatown Gelato, A Pizza Competition, and More NYC Food News

Luxury Brand HUGO BOSS teams with A Pasta Bar in SoHo

A week back, fashion brand HUGO BOSS opened a new pop-up for pasta lovers at 330 W. Broadway. The BOSS x APastaBar activation will run through October and feature special drinks to pair with the restaurant’s classic Italian dishes, as well as a design makeover heavy on BOSS branding.

A Pasta Bar co-founder Andrea Pedrazzoli calls the collaboration with BOSS “an exclusive appearance that combines our shared passions for Italian cuisine and impeccable style in our beloved New York City.”

HUGO BOSS branding is part of the collaboration with A Pasta Bar. Photo: HUGO BOSS

So what does the collab entail? BOSS has introduced its camel, black, and white brand colors throughout the airy space and on napkins and employee aprons. There’s “exclusive merch” available for purchase only on-site, including limited-edition APastaBar x BOSS t-shirts. And mixologists at the “Dolce Vita” bar will add an array of BOSS-inspired cocktails to the drinks list, including the signature “Be Your Own BOSS,” a clarified milk punch cocktail made with brandy, black tea, fresh orange and lime juice, and a choice of rum, mezcal, or tequila.

Reservations are available through Resy.

There’s Still Time to Enter the Perfect Your Pizza Competition

Dan Richer and Francis Ford Coppola Winery are hosting a pizza competition through August 31.

New Jersey pizza star Dan Richer and Francis Ford Coppola Winery are running a competition for home cooks to create original pizzas, with a $25,000 prize on the line. The “Perfect Your Pizza” competition is accepting submissions through August 31. Contestants need to enter their ingredient list, a full pizza recipe, and the story behind their pizza at www.francisfordcoppolawinery.com/perfectyourpizza.

Four finalists will be selected and flown to the Coppola Winery in Sonoma, CA, for an all-expenses-paid trip and to compete in the cook-off for the grand prize. But wait, there’s more! Richer, whose Razza Pizza Artigianale has become a destination for pizza lovers and earned a 3-star review in The New York Times, will serve as judge of the competition. To get an idea of how to impress him, study the three pizza creations he has provided as inspiration to contestants:

Funghi: Mixed roasted mushrooms, shaved onion, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano and chives. Pair with Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Pinot Noir.

Corn Pie: Peak-season summer sweet corn, fermented chili paste, caramelized onions, mozzarella and scamorza. Pair with Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Chardonnay.

Montagna: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced speck (or prosciutto), arugula and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Pair with Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Merlot.

Additionally, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, which is running the competition in large part to encourage wine and pizza pairings, is operating a “Coppola Pizza WineLine” at 601-706-WINE (9463), which anyone can text to receive advice on what wine to pair with your pizza. The text replies will come from “pizza-loving wine pros” at the winery, and it’s free through August 31.

Good luck, contestants!

Angelina Bakery Mixes Italian Gelato with Korean Flavors in Manhattan’s Koreatown

Angelina Bakery is mixing Korean flavors with Italian gelato at a new location in Manhattan's Koreatown.

Angelina Bakery is the fast-growing company from Korean baker Tony Park, who was born in Palermo and raised in Italy. He opened bakeries in Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen in recent years, serving his signature bombolone donut along with other sweet and savory offerings, including pizza. This week, Park unveiled the gelato-focused location of Angelina Bakery at 6 West 32nd St. in the heart of Koreatown, along with a menu of flavors that mix Italian and Korean ingredients and ideas.

Park calls this an “experimental fusion,” as evidenced in menu items (descriptions are from Angelina Bakery) such as:

Jeju Mandarin: a sweet and tangy fruit renowned for representing Jeju island. Angelina skillfully captures its vibrant taste, offering a refreshing and citrusy gelato reminiscent of the island's sun-kissed goodness.

Omija Berry: Translating the essence of “five flavor berries” into a sorbetto. Embark on a journey of five distinct tastes—sourness, sweetness, bitterness, spiciness, and saltiness—this creation tantalizes taste buds like never before.

Red Bean or Pat: A beloved ingredient in Korean cuisine. Angelina transforms this classic favorite into a velvety and indulgent gelato, highlighting the sweet and nutty essence of red bean paste that Koreans have adored for generations.

There are also black sesame and melon gelatos in the case, and any order can include a mini-bombolone on top.

The new location is open daily from 11am until midnight Monday through Friday, until 2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10pm on Sunday.

More Italian Food & Drink News

Mangia NYC, with four Manhattan locations and a busy catering arm, announced this week the addition of a gluten-free pizza to its menus. The pizza has a cauliflower base and is made with a blend of cheese, eggs, and spices baked into the crust. The new pizzas are low calorie and keto-friendly, according to Mangia, and are available with a variety of locally sourced toppings. >>> Eater NY reports (and Appetito has confirmed) that chef Justin Smillie has left Il Buco Alimentari in Manhattan and Al Mare in the Hamptons. Smillie has been posting Instagram photos from various pizza pop-ups, while Il Buco Alimentari’s kitchen is now being run by chef Alex Chang. >>> 1012 Kitchen, a new sandwich shop from the team behind the legendary Di Fara pizzeria, is now open in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighborhood, a few doors down from Di Fara. Eater NY reports that it’s offering sandwiches such as eggplant and chicken parms priced at a low $8-$11.