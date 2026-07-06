Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
News

Birrittella’s Launches a Protein Rich Pizza Dough at Walmart

The pizza dough maker, Birrittella's, announces a new protein rich dough now available exclusively at Walmart.

9:39 AM EDT on July 6, 2026

Birrittella's new Protein Rich Pizza Dough is available exclusively at Walmart.

Birrittella’s new Protein Rich Pizza Dough is available exclusively at Walmart.

Birrittella's Pizza Dough has announced that their Protein Rich Pizza Dough is now available at participating Walmart stores throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Walmart is the exclusive retail launch partner for this new product.

Italian immigrant Vincenzo Birritella opened a bakery in Tarrytown, NY (just north of the city) in 1910. Birrittella's expanded with each generation, moving from local bread distribution to retail, while adding pizza dough along the way. The original owner's grandsons sold the business in 2021 to Ernesto Cappello (CFO) and Vincenzo Conigliaro (COO). The two friends from Brooklyn have increased production and introduced new product lines, including the Protein Rich Pizza Dough.

According to Mr. Cappello, “Our new Protein Rich Pizza Dough is proof that tradition and innovation can go hand in hand. We've developed a product that delivers the taste and performance consumers expect from a premium pizza dough while meeting the growing demand for higher-protein foods. We're proud to partner with Walmart as the exclusive retail launch partner and introduce this innovation to customers across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania."

Find your Protein Rich Pizza Dough at Walmart locations here.

Follow Birrittella’s Pizza Dough on Instagram.

Below is an Appetito review of Birrittella’s original pizza dough.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Features

Inside Sammontana’s Forte Dei Marmi Beach Party

One unforgettable night captured everything people love about summer in Italy.

July 6, 2026
Features

Rigirare la frittata: How Italians Flip an Argument

In Italy, even changing the course of a conversation has a culinary name.

July 6, 2026
News

Appetito Hosts a Panel at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026

Appetito's Andrew Cotto hosted a panel discussion at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026 on the Italian model of taste, health and sustainability.

July 6, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Charlotte Tilbury, Each & Every, Le Petit Village

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

July 5, 2026
News

Delmonico’s New Baked Alaska for America’s 250th Anniversary

The historic restaurant celebrates America's milestone with a new dessert inspired by its culinary legacy.

July 3, 2026
Features

The Heart of Little Italy Beats at Sarabella’s in North Myrtle Beach

Family recipes, homemade specialties and Italian-American traditions are at the heart of Sarabella's.

July 2, 2026