Birrittella’s Launches a Protein Rich Pizza Dough at Walmart

Birrittella's Pizza Dough has announced that their Protein Rich Pizza Dough is now available at participating Walmart stores throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Walmart is the exclusive retail launch partner for this new product.

Italian immigrant Vincenzo Birritella opened a bakery in Tarrytown, NY (just north of the city) in 1910. Birrittella's expanded with each generation, moving from local bread distribution to retail, while adding pizza dough along the way. The original owner's grandsons sold the business in 2021 to Ernesto Cappello (CFO) and Vincenzo Conigliaro (COO). The two friends from Brooklyn have increased production and introduced new product lines, including the Protein Rich Pizza Dough.

According to Mr. Cappello, “Our new Protein Rich Pizza Dough is proof that tradition and innovation can go hand in hand. We've developed a product that delivers the taste and performance consumers expect from a premium pizza dough while meeting the growing demand for higher-protein foods. We're proud to partner with Walmart as the exclusive retail launch partner and introduce this innovation to customers across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania."

Find your Protein Rich Pizza Dough at Walmart locations here .

Follow Birrittella’s Pizza Dough on Instagram .

Below is an Appetito review of Birrittella’s original pizza dough.