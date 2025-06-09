Skip to Content
Italian Inspired Sunday Brunch Arrives at Bvlgari Hotel Paris

The new Sunday Brunch at Bvlgari Hotel Paris invites guests to enjoy a luxurious spread of Italian dishes and desserts in one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods.

10:00 AM EDT on June 9, 2025

An elegant brunch buffet with desserts and floral decorations reflected in mirrors

The brunch dessert room is a feast for the eyes and the palate. Photo credit: Photo by Joann Pai, courtesy of Bvlgari Hotel Paris.

In a city known for its lavish weekend traditions, the Bvlgari Hotel Paris is putting an Italian spin on Sunday brunch. Located in Paris’ Golden Triangle -  the area between Avenue Montaigne, Avenue George V, and the Champs-Élysées -  the hotel offers a front-row seat to the city's most fashionable district. It’s a neighborhood where luxury boutiques, historic landmarks, and five-star hospitality converge, making it a natural home for Bvlgari’s latest culinary experience.

A variety of colorful Italian salads displayed in floral porcelain bowls on a marble counter
A vibrant selection of seasonal salads at the Bvlgari Hotel Paris Sunday Brunch. Photo credit: Courtesy of Bvlgari Hotel Paris.

This new weekly brunch was created by Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito, who leads the hotel’s Il Ristorante. Known for his ability to blend simplicity with sophistication, Romito has designed a menu that’s both indulgent and classic. It welcomes guests from around the world as well as Parisians who know the value of slowing down on a Sunday.

The meal begins in a dining room where mirrors, Roman motifs, and soft gold tones create a subtle sense of grandeur. In warmer months, the experience extends onto a leafy terrace. Brunch opens with a choice of fresh-squeezed juices, espresso drinks, and for those in the mood to celebrate, a glass of champagne. Guests ease into the meal with eggs and warm focaccia, followed by a small plate of crudi, or raw seafood. Oysters circulate freely throughout the afternoon, offered as a spontaneous touch of generosity.

Chef Niko Romito standing on a terrace with the Eiffel Tower in the background
Chef Niko Romito brings his signature Italian style to the heart of Paris. Photo credit: Courtesy of Bvlgari Hotel Paris.

Three distinct buffet counters form the center of the room, each one a mini feast. Veal lasagna is served alongside seasonal salads, toasted bruschetta, and ricotta-filled bombe. A curated display of cured meats includes mortadella, salami from Milan, prosciutto from Parma, and finocchiona, a fennel Tuscan specialty. Italian cheeses round out the selection, with generous wedges of Parmigiano-Reggiano and creamy mozzarella, all complemented by spoons of mostarda, a fruit preserve with just enough bite to keep things interesting.

Main dishes are brought to the table and meant to be shared, just like at a long family lunch in Italy. Copper pans of pasta, cod cooked with spiced tomato, and rosemary-scented beef tagliata arrive one by one, presented on porcelain from Ginori. The experience feels effortless and elegant.

But it’s the dessert room that many guests may remember most. Tucked into a private corner of the restaurant, the sweets buffet is a celebration all its own. Tiramisu, fruit-soaked baba, chocolate tart, cantucci, profiteroles, panna cotta, yogurt mousse, and fresh fruit make up a table that feels straight out of an Italian pasticceria.

Assorted Italian cakes, tarts, and pastries arranged on silver stands in the dessert room.
The dessert table features tiramisu, red fruit baba, chocolate tart, and more. Photo credit: Courtesy of Bvlgari Hotel Paris.

Sunday Brunch at the Bvlgari Hotel Paris is served from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. and is priced at €140 per person, or €170 with a glass of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2015 Champagne. Reservations can be made by calling +33 1 81 72 10 80 or emailing dining@bulgarihotels.fr. Check out Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts Instagram here.

