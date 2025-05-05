Crazee for Pasta Opens in Sacramento

Sergio Lombardi Mirabelli, the restaurateur behind Fair Oaks' beloved Caffe Italiano, is expanding his culinary reach with a vibrant new concept - Crazee for Pasta. This casual Italian eatery is set to open in September 2025 in Rancho Cordova, just outside Sacramento.

A perfect bite of pasta at Crazee for Pizza. Courtesy of ESM Restaurant Group.

Located at 2204 Sunrise Boulevard in Sunriver Village, Crazee for Pasta is the latest addition to the ESM Restaurant Group portfolio. This new venture offers a more casual, family-friendly alternative to the quiet elegance of Caffe Italiano. With an expansive interior, full bar, and a menu featuring house-made pasta, gluten-free options, and pizza, it's designed to be an accessible neighborhood go-to.

"It's my modern version of an Italian restaurant," Mirabelli told the Sacramento Business Journal. And that modern approach includes more than food. Crazee for Pasta plans to employ local youth and individuals with special needs, highlighting a mission to serve not just meals but the community.

While Caffe Italiano has carved out a niche with its candlelit, pizza-free ambiance catering to a mature crowd, Crazee for Pasta embraces bright colors, movement, and the cheerful smiles of families and friends gathering over fresh pasta and pizza. The open kitchen will showcase daily pasta production, giving guests a front-row seat to the art of Italian cooking.

Crazee for Pasta is about passion—for flavor, hospitality, and community connection. Whether you're stopping in for a glass of wine and linguine or grabbing a pizza to go, this new spot promises to be a lively, welcoming addition to the Sacramento food scene.

Crazee for Pasta is part of the growing ESM Restaurant Group, which includes two upcoming concepts: Florian Cafe and Deli, and an Italian steak and seafood restaurant, both in development.

For updates on the opening, visit Crazee for Pizza's website or follow Caffe Italiano on Instagram.