Flour + Water Pizza Shop Opens at Mission Rock in San Francisco

Flour + Water Pizza Shop has landed at Mission Rock in San Francisco , and it’s bringing more than just pizza to the table—it’s delivering a thoughtfully executed, fast-casual experience rooted in quality, craft, and a little bit of fun.

Set at the corner of Dr. Maya Angelou Lane and Toni Stone Crossing, this new outpost from co-chefs Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow (of Flour + Water Hospitality Group ) builds upon the team’s North Beach Pizzeria , which debuted in 2023 to both local buzz and industry acclaim. With accolades from 50 Top Pizza, Pizza Today, and The Best Chef Pizza Awards, the flagship has proven that pizza in San Francisco can be elevated.

The interior of Flour + Water Pizza Shop at Mission Rock in San Francisco. Photo by Kristen Loken.

At Mission Rock, the team continues that mission in a more casual setting. Backed by the same centralized dough production, the pizza walks the line between New York-style pizza comfort and Neapolitan pizza technique. Expect a sturdy, charred crust thanks to the slow-fermented organic dough—sourced from Central Milling and baked in PizzaMaster electric deck ovens—and an ever-rotating cast of toppings. Menu highlights include a classic pepperoni pizza, a creamy cacio e pepe pizza, and a smoky eggplant, along with a gluten-free Sicilian square option and a daily “Big Slice” for those just passing through.

But it’s not just about pizza. Fan-favorite starters like hand-rolled mozzarella sticks and Calabrian chicken wings share the spotlight with new offerings like Mission Rock garlic fries served with cacio e pepe dipping sauce. There’s also artisan soft-serve ice cream made with Double8 Dairy’s fior di latte and salted caramel, with playful toppings like brown butter cereal crunch.

The Conrad at Flour + Water Pizza Shop with mushrooms, kale, taleggio, fresh mozzarella, red onion, and roasted garlic. Photo by Kristen Loken.

The beverage program—led by Sam Bogue—is tight but expressive, with small-production wines from the glass and bottle, local beer, a house-made Kölsch from Temescal Brewing , and a cheeky Don Julio “Cheers to the Home Team” shot rounding out the lineup. A spritz collaboration with Veso Aperitifs adds a refreshing finish to the mix.

Design-wise, the 1,800-square-foot shop offers warmth that mirrors the hospitality of the original Flour + Water brand. Architect Gavin Knowles created a space that flows efficiently for takeout and delivery while still welcoming diners in with banquette seating and shaded outdoor tables. Passersby can glimpse the pizza-making process through street-facing windows, and custom tilework, neon signage, and a mural by local artist Nicole Hayden add visual charm without overstatement. Sustainable materials from Fireclay Tile and Richlite showcase the group’s eco-minded ethos, as does their partnership with Zero Foodprint , which helps fund regenerative agriculture initiatives.

(Left to Right) Ryan Pollnow, Culinary Director + Co-Chef, Flour + Water Hospitality Group; Thomas McNaughton, founding partner, co-chef and CEO, Flour + Water Hospitality Group, and Elliott Armstrong, Chef de Cuisine, Flour + Water Pizzeria. Photo by Kristen Loken.

Whether you're grabbing a slice before a San Francisco Giants game or lingering over antipasti with friends, Flour + Water Pizza Shop feels like it was designed with San Francisco in mind - practical, creative, and quietly confident.