How to Make Braciole in the Traditional Neapolitan Style

Braciole is a cherished family favorite in southern Italy, often served on Sundays as a comforting, celebratory meal. There are countless variations of this dish, and every family has their own unique recipe.

My Grammy Filomena made braciole, and as a child, I always thought it was one of the most complicated dishes to make. But, as it turns out, it’s really not!

While "braciole" often refers to simple grilled slices of meat in the U.S., in Italy, the dish typically refers to a rolled, stuffed beef preparation known as involtini. This hearty, comforting dish consists of pounded, rolled, and braised meat, a technique that Italian immigrants brought to America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In adapting to more affordable cuts of meat, such as flank steak, top round, skirt steak, or sirloin, they made this dish more accessible while keeping its rich flavors intact.

The traditional Neapolitan version of braciole is filled with raisins, pine nuts, and cheese, just as my Grammy made it. But the braciole I prepared has roots in northern Italy, using prosciutto, since the town of Parma is known for producing some of the world’s finest prosciutto. This variation is a reflection of how food evolves, with regional ingredients bringing their own delicious spin to a beloved classic.