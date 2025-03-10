Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make Braciole in the Traditional Neapolitan Style

Try this recipe for a traditional Neapolitan braciole inspired by Sunday memories and our contributor's Grammy.

10:00 AM EDT on March 10, 2025

Traditional Neapolitan Braciole by Low Country Bella.

Traditional Neapolitan Braciole by Low Country Bella.

Braciole is a cherished family favorite in southern Italy, often served on Sundays as a comforting, celebratory meal. There are countless variations of this dish, and every family has their own unique recipe.

My Grammy Filomena made braciole, and as a child, I always thought it was one of the most complicated dishes to make. But, as it turns out, it’s really not!

While "braciole" often refers to simple grilled slices of meat in the U.S., in Italy, the dish typically refers to a rolled, stuffed beef preparation known as involtini. This hearty, comforting dish consists of pounded, rolled, and braised meat, a technique that Italian immigrants brought to America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In adapting to more affordable cuts of meat, such as flank steak, top round, skirt steak, or sirloin, they made this dish more accessible while keeping its rich flavors intact.

The traditional Neapolitan version of braciole is filled with raisins, pine nuts, and cheese, just as my Grammy made it. But the braciole I prepared has roots in northern Italy, using prosciutto, since the town of Parma is known for producing some of the world’s finest prosciutto. This variation is a reflection of how food evolves, with regional ingredients bringing their own delicious spin to a beloved classic.

Traditional Neapolitan Braciole

Traditional Neapolitan Braciole

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

3

hours 

5

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 lbs. 1-1/2 top round cut thin

  • 6 oz. 6 prosciutto

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 breadcrumbs

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 parmesan

  • 1 tbsp. 1 chopped parsley

  • 1 tbsp. 1 garlic powder

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 olive oil

  • Salt and pepper

  • Prepared Marinara Sauce*

Directions

  • Combine the breadcrumbs, parsley, parmesan, salt, and garlic powder.
  • Add the olive oil and combine.
  • Use a meat tenderizer to pound the meat until it's flattened and tender.
  • Lay the prosciutto flat on the steak and top with the breadcrumb mixture.
  • Roll the steak up and use a toothpick to close.
  • Season the outside with salt and pepper.
  • In a large pot, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil on medium-high heat.
  • Once the oil is very hot, place the bracioles in the pot to sear.
  • Sear each side for 60-90 seconds, then add to a large pot of sauce and allow to cook for 3 hours or more.  
  • Remove toothpicks before serving. 

Notes

  • When I say prepared, I mean by you, not from a jar! 

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

The Joy of Eating: It’s More than Just a Meal 

Our Health & Wellness expert explains the many ways in which joy is derived from eating mindfully and the science behind it.

March 10, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Smashbox, La Maison du Chocolat, Lolita

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

March 9, 2025
Recipes

How to Make Donatella’s Famous Stuffed Meatballs

Celebrity Chef and restaurateur, Donatella Arpaia, shares a recipe that warrants her moniker of the "Meatball Queen."

March 7, 2025
See all posts