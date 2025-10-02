Fra’ Mani Introduces New Citrus-Spiked Salami

When Fra’ Mani does something new, it is never just another product release. This time, the celebrated salumi house from Berkeley has turned to Italy’s citrus and herb traditions for inspiration. The result is two distinctive additions to its salami line: Lemon and Rosemary and Spicy Orange and Oregano.

The Lemon and Rosemary salami is herbal and earthy, while the Spicy Orange and Oregano blends chili warmth with savory richness. Both show how citrus can be layered into pork in subtle but fun ways, honoring Italian culinary roots while offering something modern.

“As we approach our twentieth anniversary, we’re proud to introduce these classic flavor combinations reimagined as salami,” said Paul Bertolli, Fra’ Mani founder and James Beard Award-winning chef.

True to the company’s ethos, the salami are made with natural casings and prime cuts from humanely raised pigs fed a vegetarian diet and raised without antibiotics or hormones. The flavors are bold enough to stand on a charcuterie board yet versatile enough to slip into sandwiches or pasta sauces.

Fra’ Mani has built its reputation since 2006 on patience, technique, and a respect for the meat itself. These new releases carry that vision forward while adding a spark of citrus and spice to the table.