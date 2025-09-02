Skip to Content
Gelato Festival World Masters Returned to Los Angeles

The world’s top artisanal gelato competition returned to Hollywood, bringing master chefs, bold flavors, and a mission to educate and give back.

9:00 AM EDT on September 2, 2025

Three women enjoying gelato cones in front of a Gelato Festival sign with a floral backdrop.

Guests enjoying sweet moments at Gelato Festival, a celebration of artisanal gelato.

When Florence native Gabriele Poli first imagined a festival dedicated to gelato, he wasn’t just celebrating his favorite childhood treat. He was reviving a story that began in his hometown during the Renaissance. In 1559, Florence laid claim to the invention of gelato, and Poli wanted to create something that honored both its history and its modern artistry.

“From the very beginning, I saw the Gelato Festival as a way to celebrate not only gelato itself but the chefs, the flavors, and the traditions behind it,” Poli told Appetito. What started as a local gathering has since grown into the world’s premier competition for artisanal gelato, with chefs competing on an international stage and rankings that now determine the very best in the craft.

This Labor Day weekend, the Gelato Festival World Masters returned to Los Angeles for the first time since 2023. Ovation Hollywood transformed into a hub of frozen creativity, with chefs from across North America vying for the title of Best Gelato Master in North America 2025. Winners will advance to the world finals in 2026.

Why Los Angeles

A wide view of Ovation Hollywood filled with festival guests during Gelato Festival
Ovation Hollywood transforms into a hub of gelato competition and celebration.

Poli calls Los Angeles a natural home for the festival. “It’s a multicultural city, full of food innovation, and the climate means gelato can be enjoyed year-round,” he said. “Hosting here allows us to share the message across the U.S. and beyond, with the media and film industry amplifying the story.”

The partnership with Hollywood Food Coalition highlights the city’s role as more than just a host. Ticket sales supported the nonprofit’s mission to fight food insecurity, while a dedicated booth at the festival invited guests to get involved. “It’s a very important milestone in our relationship with Los Angeles,” Poli said. “We’re proud to give back to a city that has welcomed us so warmly.”

Defining a Gelato Master

Two smiling chefs in uniform pointing at the Gelato Festival America sign surrounded by flowers.
Gelato Festival chefs share their craft and passion for authentic gelato.

For Poli, the competition is more than a contest of flavors. It is a stage for true artisans. “A gelato master is someone who dedicates their life to gelato. It’s not just business - it’s passion,” he said. He believes the festival has helped spotlight chefs whose stories, families, and creativity deserve recognition, and he takes pride in seeing many of them thrive as a result.

Ten finalists from across North America competed in Los Angeles, including artisans from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Names like Mohammad Alqawasmi of Texas, Lauren Brock of Pittsburgh, and Golan Chetrit of New York joined a roster that reflects the region’s growing gelato culture.

Flavors to Watch

A cup of bright pink fruit gelato with a spoon, served at Gelato Festival World Masters.
Fresh, vibrant gelato crafted with natural ingredients at Gelato Festival.

Though Poli wouldn’t reveal competition flavors before judging, he hinted at the imaginative spirit on display. Chicago’s Paolo Gelato debuted a “chocolate mushroom” creation, while Francesco Simone of Florence Osteria showcased a lemon ricotta. Exotic blends such as banana, kiwi, pineapple, passionfruit, and mango from Tao Group’s Nicolas Forte highlight the global inspiration shaping modern gelato.

“I think people will be surprised by the creativity,” Poli said. “These chefs are bringing something new, but always grounded in tradition.”

A Culture of Competition

Poli sees the United States as a perfect match for the Gelato Festival because of its cultural embrace of competition. Since bringing the event stateside in 2017, he has witnessed both chefs and consumers deepen their appreciation for artisanal gelato. “North America is definitely evolving,” he said. “Chefs are perfecting their skills, adding gelato to menus, and making it their passion. I believe we’ll see one of them place in the top three at the world finals in 2026.”

Gelato vs. Ice Cream

Education is a cornerstone of Poli’s mission. At every festival and through the Gelato Festival brand, he stresses the difference between gelato and American ice cream. “There’s a misconception that gelato has more fat, when in fact it has less than 10 percent, compared to the 10 percent minimum required for ice cream,” he explained. Gelato is made fresh daily with natural ingredients, lower fat, less sugar, and none of the artificial colors or heavy toppings often found in ice cream. “It’s cleaner, lighter, and better for you,” Poli said.

For Poli, the heart of the festival remains the same as when he first launched it in Florence - sharing the artistry of gelato with the world. “This is not just about food,” he said. “It’s about culture, tradition, and passion.”

