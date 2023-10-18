Indaco Atlanta Brings Italian Food to the BeltLine

Since opening in Charleston in 2013, Indaco has sprouted in other Southern boomtowns, namely Charlotte, NC and Greeneville, SC. So it makes sense that for its latest location, Steve Palmer and his Indigo Road Hospitality would target Atlanta, the largest Southern city of all. Earlier this month, the latest Indaco opened near the city’s BeltLine, a popular urban trail and amenity in Atlanta, and across the street from the Ponce City Market.

Sweet potato mezzalune from Indaco. Photo: Ann Packwood

Designed to be a neighborhood restaurant specializing in regional Italian classics, Indaco features Neapolitan pizzas, pasta and risotto, steaks and seafood, and more. There are lunch specials featuring salads and paninis, and at dinner, a three-course tasting menu for $55. “Long before omakase were all the rage, Italians have been doing this tasting menu family-style format. It’s a great way to experience the menu,” Palmer tells Atlanta magazine.

Indigo Road Hospitality also operates hotels as well as popular restaurants with dozens of locations in multiple cities, and even quotes famed Italian hospitality icon Giuseppe Cipriani on its website: “To serve is first to love.”

With their latest, Indaco Atlanta, Palmer’s group is planting a tricolor flag in a burgeoning community. The restaurant seems designed with the neighborhood in mind, with expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, and even a bocce court next to the patio. The 4,800 square-foot interior, designed with patterns and pastels to suggest the Amalfi Coast, can seat 130 guests, while the outdoor patio, accessible via the BeltLine, has room for another 45 guests.

See more photos from Indaco Atlanta below:

Blue crab bucatini from Indaco. Photo: Ann Packwood

Semolina Fritella from Indaco. Photo: Ann Packwood

The interior of the new Indaco in Atlanta. Photo: Heidi Harris

The outdoor patio and bocce court at Indaco Atlanta. Photo: Heidi Harris

Indaco Atlanta, 725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, (404) 205-5183, @indacoatl, indacorestaurant.com