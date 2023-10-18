Skip to Content
Indaco Atlanta Brings Italian Food to the BeltLine

The latest Italian restaurant from Indigo Road Hospitality Group brings pasta, pizza, and much more to a desirable Atlanta location across from Ponce City Market.

10:42 AM EDT on October 18, 2023

Dishes from Indaco

Dishes from the new Indaco on Atlanta’s Beltline. Photo: Ann Packwood

Since opening in Charleston in 2013, Indaco has sprouted in other Southern boomtowns, namely Charlotte, NC and Greeneville, SC. So it makes sense that for its latest location, Steve Palmer and his Indigo Road Hospitality would target Atlanta, the largest Southern city of all. Earlier this month, the latest Indaco opened near the city’s BeltLine, a popular urban trail and amenity in Atlanta, and across the street from the Ponce City Market.

Mezzalune
Sweet potato mezzalune from Indaco. Photo: Ann Packwood

Designed to be a neighborhood restaurant specializing in regional Italian classics, Indaco features Neapolitan pizzas, pasta and risotto, steaks and seafood, and more. There are lunch specials featuring salads and paninis, and at dinner, a three-course tasting menu for $55. “Long before omakase were all the rage, Italians have been doing this tasting menu family-style format. It’s a great way to experience the menu,” Palmer tells Atlanta magazine.

Indigo Road Hospitality also operates hotels as well as popular restaurants with dozens of locations in multiple cities, and even quotes famed Italian hospitality icon Giuseppe Cipriani on its website: “To serve is first to love.” 

With their latest, Indaco Atlanta, Palmer’s group is planting a tricolor flag in a burgeoning community. The restaurant seems designed with the neighborhood in mind, with expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, and even a bocce court next to the patio. The 4,800 square-foot interior, designed with patterns and pastels to suggest the Amalfi Coast, can seat 130 guests, while the outdoor patio, accessible via the BeltLine, has room for another 45 guests. 

See more photos from Indaco Atlanta below:

Bucatini
Blue crab bucatini from Indaco. Photo: Ann Packwood
Semolina Fritella
Semolina Fritella from Indaco. Photo: Ann Packwood
interior of Indaco Atlanta
The interior of the new Indaco in Atlanta. Photo: Heidi Harris
OUTDOOr patio and bocce at Indaco
The outdoor patio and bocce court at Indaco Atlanta. Photo: Heidi Harris

Indaco Atlanta, 725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, (404) 205-5183, @indacoatl, indacorestaurant.com

