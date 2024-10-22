Italian Orange Wine Takes Center Stage at Orange Glou Fair

America’s only wine fair dedicated exclusively to orange wine is back in New York City Sunday, November 3, featuring producers from Italy, Slovenia, and Austria. Held in Brooklyn last year, Orange Glou Wine Fair 2024 moves to Manhattan with two daytime sessions near Union Square (at 31 E. 17th St.), and an after-party at the Orange Glou store (264 Broome St.).

Founded three years ago by Doreen Winkler, owner of the Orange Glou shop, the fair features 100 natural wines made in the orange style—where white grapes are fermented with their skins left on. The resulting color is often amber or orange, though the range can include white to almost rosé-like hues.

Doreen Winkler, front and center, with winemakers at the 2023 Orange Glou Fair. Photo: Nina Scholl

One of the best-known regions for producing orange wines is Friuli, in Italy and near the border with Slovenia. This year’s Orange Glou takes the Italy focus further, according to Winkler.

“Italy was an obvious choice, as it has a rich orange winemaking tradition,” Winkler says in an email interview. “Producers like Radikon and Dario Prinčič, whose wines will be at the Orange Glou Fair, and Gravner, have led the way in skin-contact wines, and there are many other top producers in the country.”

Winkler spent part of her summer in Italy tasting orange wines and meeting winemakers for possible inclusion in the fair, which gives attendees the chance to sample orange wines and meet the winemakers themselves.

Pouring orange wine at the Orange Glou Wine Fair. Photo: Nina Scholl

“I embarked on a journey to Italy with a specific mission—to personally select the producers” for the fair, she says. “Visiting Franco Terpin and Dario Prinčič was a highlight, and tasting through some special cuvees of wine we don’t have in the U.S. with Suzana Radikon at a fair in Slovenia was incredible. Another highlight of the trip was going to Campania and getting to see Daniela and Antonio of Cantina Giardino, and I’m excited to say that wines from all of these producers will be featured at this year’s Orange Glou Fair. We’ll have more incredible Italian wines at the fair from Frank Cornelissen, Le Coste, Podere Pradarolo, La Stoppa, Cantina Indigeno, Foradori, Marco di Bartoli.”

Many of the producers will attend, she adds, with U.S.-based importers stepping in for those who don’t make the trip. See details from Winkler and her team below and get your tickets now to get in on the Orange Glou action.

Events details:

3rd Annual Orange Glou Wine Fair will take place on Nov. 3rd at 31 E. 17th Street, Union Square. Tickets are $65 for the 11am-2:30pm session; $75 for the 3pm-6pm session. Both include a signature Orange Glou wine glass to keep.